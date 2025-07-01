The worst indicator in 2025. What is known about the Russian Federation's progress on the front
Source:  DeepState

The analytical OSINT project Deep State draws attention to the fact that over the past month, Russian invaders occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory. What is important to understand is that this is the worst indicator in 2025.

Points of attention

  • The enemy's reliance on motorcycles and buggies as replacements for equipment, as well as smaller assault actions, indicates their challenges in combat strategies.
  • Despite facing equipment and personnel problems, the enemy's ability to advance can be attributed to their larger human resources compared to the Ukrainian forces.

As OSINT analysts note, the dynamics of May were maintained in June.

What is important to understand is that in November 2024, the most critical month for Ukraine, the Russian occupiers were able to advance 730 sq km.

In the first month of summer, the largest number of promotions fell on the Novopavlivskyi and Pokrovskyi sections — 29% and 27%, respectively.

Among the leaders is Sumy region with an indicator of 18%. That is, three quarters of all advances were in three places. The last quarter falls on other sections of the front in almost equal proportions (4-6% per section).

Photo: DeepStateUA

According to analysts, the advancement of the Russian army is primarily a consequence of personnel problems that exist in both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian troops.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that the enemy still has more human resources.

The decline of mechanized attacks is another confirmation of the enemy's problems with equipment, which they are trying to replace with motorcycles and buggies. And enemy assault actions with forces of 1 or 3 infantrymen have no longer become a rarity. At the same time, the number of these groups remains significant.

