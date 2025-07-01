The analytical OSINT project Deep State draws attention to the fact that over the past month, Russian invaders occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory. What is important to understand is that this is the worst indicator in 2025.

The Russian army continues to advance

As OSINT analysts note, the dynamics of May were maintained in June.

What is important to understand is that in November 2024, the most critical month for Ukraine, the Russian occupiers were able to advance 730 sq km.

In the first month of summer, the largest number of promotions fell on the Novopavlivskyi and Pokrovskyi sections — 29% and 27%, respectively.

Among the leaders is Sumy region with an indicator of 18%. That is, three quarters of all advances were in three places. The last quarter falls on other sections of the front in almost equal proportions (4-6% per section). Share

Photo: DeepStateUA

According to analysts, the advancement of the Russian army is primarily a consequence of personnel problems that exist in both the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian troops.

However, we cannot ignore the fact that the enemy still has more human resources.