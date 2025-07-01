Experts at Foreign Affairs have concluded that Ukraine still has a chance of winning a war with Russia, despite the difficult situation on the battlefield. For example, if the West increases its assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation could change dramatically.

What does Ukraine need to win?

Foreign journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine was able to achieve impressive successes, despite limited assistance from its allies.

Ukrainian soldiers saved Kyiv, conducted a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, liberated Kherson, and the SBU carried out the historic Operation "Web" — all of this was accomplished by Ukraine without modern weapons and with minimal external support.

Analysts believe that it is the lack of assistance from the West that prevents the Ukrainian Defense Forces from finally defeating the Russian army.

Another problem remains the weakness of sanctions from partners — they were late, weak, and often imposed too late. Various relaxations allowed Russia to adapt and even ensure economic growth in 2023–2024. Share

Despite all these shortcomings, Ukraine still has a chance to win.

To this end, it is important for the West to implement the following steps: