Experts at Foreign Affairs have concluded that Ukraine still has a chance of winning a war with Russia, despite the difficult situation on the battlefield. For example, if the West increases its assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the situation could change dramatically.
Points of attention
- Control over the export of key military and dual-use technologies, as well as transatlantic supervision of Chinese exports to Russia, are seen as essential tactics in weakening Russian capabilities.
- Despite the obstacles, Ukraine still has a potential for success in the conflict, provided that comprehensive support and strategic actions are undertaken by the West.
What does Ukraine need to win?
Foreign journalists draw attention to the fact that Ukraine was able to achieve impressive successes, despite limited assistance from its allies.
Ukrainian soldiers saved Kyiv, conducted a successful counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, liberated Kherson, and the SBU carried out the historic Operation "Web" — all of this was accomplished by Ukraine without modern weapons and with minimal external support.
Analysts believe that it is the lack of assistance from the West that prevents the Ukrainian Defense Forces from finally defeating the Russian army.
Despite all these shortcomings, Ukraine still has a chance to win.
To this end, it is important for the West to implement the following steps:
increase the scale of assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine;
make it strategically targeted;
introduce really strong sanctions;
use frozen Russian assets now, not for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine;
develop Ukraine's technological partnership with allies;
strengthen control over the export of key military and dual-use technologies;
to introduce transatlantic control over Chinese exports to Russia using trade pressure.
