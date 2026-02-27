There is a chance for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia — Kyslytsia

There is a chance for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders of Ukraine and the United States have expressed their readiness to move towards such a step, if the Russians take adequate actions.
Points of attention
- Leaders of Ukraine and the United States express readiness for a ceasefire with Russia, contingent on adequate actions by the Russians.
- The military group working on negotiations has completed 90% of the required work, awaiting political decisions to proceed further.
The military group has completed 90% of the work on the negotiations — Kyslytsia
This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia.
The rounds of negotiations that have already taken place (meetings of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States — ed.) indicate that we are at a stage where the military group has completed 90% of the work. We have reached a point where we cannot do the rest of the work that needs to be done because political decisions are needed.
According to him, several more meetings may be needed to complete the work of the military group. They will take place subject to a political decision by Ukraine and the Russian Federation on a ceasefire.
Separately, Kyslytsia emphasized that a political decision on a ceasefire requires a meeting of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States at the leadership level. Only in this case will the work of the military group be beneficial.
I think there is a chance. On February 25, there was a very positive, constructive conversation between the two presidents — President Zelensky and President Trump — and I heard with my own ears, being present during this conversation, that both sides are ready, if there are adequate actions from the Russian side, for us to see positive developments in the near future.
