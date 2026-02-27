There is a chance for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia — Kyslytsia

There is a chance for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. The leaders of Ukraine and the United States have expressed their readiness to move towards such a step, if the Russians take adequate actions.

The military group has completed 90% of the work on the negotiations — Kyslytsia

This was stated by the First Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Kyslytsia.

The rounds of negotiations that have already taken place (meetings of delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States — ed.) indicate that we are at a stage where the military group has completed 90% of the work. We have reached a point where we cannot do the rest of the work that needs to be done because political decisions are needed.

According to him, several more meetings may be needed to complete the work of the military group. They will take place subject to a political decision by Ukraine and the Russian Federation on a ceasefire.

He clarified that during the work of the military group, "all the main elements of the architecture of the system for monitoring and verifying violations of the cessation of hostilities" were adopted. Share

Separately, Kyslytsia emphasized that a political decision on a ceasefire requires a meeting of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States at the leadership level. Only in this case will the work of the military group be beneficial.