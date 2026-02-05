"There is a chance to continue the dialogue". Zelenskyy announced the results of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the negotiating delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi agreed that their next meeting would take place in the near future.

Zelenskyy announced the results of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia

The President announced this during a joint conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with media representatives in Kyiv.

When asked about the results of this round of negotiations, Zelenskyy replied:

Since the alarm is sounding now (at that moment the air raid siren sounded — ed.), it means that there has been no agreement on the end of the war. I think you and I understand that. Share

He added that regarding the next meeting, they agreed that "there will be a next meeting in the near future."