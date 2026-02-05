"There is a chance to continue the dialogue". Zelenskyy announced the results of the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the negotiating delegations of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia in Abu Dhabi agreed that their next meeting would take place in the near future.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy revealed that the negotiating delegations of Ukraine, the US, and Russia agreed on having their next meeting in the near future.
- The importance of quick results in resolving the conflict in Donbas was highlighted during the talks.
Zelenskyy announced the results of the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the US and Russia
The President announced this during a joint conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with media representatives in Kyiv.
When asked about the results of this round of negotiations, Zelenskyy replied:
He added that regarding the next meeting, they agreed that "there will be a next meeting in the near future."
Regarding the nature of the conversation and what was discussed? They talked about everything. They believe that the information is very sensitive. They want to come and report to me in detail. Then I will communicate with you, understanding where we are. It is important that the process is underway, we want faster results. If there is a next meeting, then there is a chance to continue the dialogue, which, of course, we really want to lead to the end of the war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-