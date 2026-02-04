The work was meaningful and productive — Umerov about the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

The first day of trilateral talks involving the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides concluded in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on February 4. The discussions lasted approximately five hours. They are scheduled to continue tomorrow.
Points of attention
- Rustam Umerov highly praised the meaningful and productive first day of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations.
- The discussions lasted for five hours and are scheduled to continue, focusing on specific steps and practical solutions.
- The Ukrainian delegation, represented by qualified specialists, engaged in negotiations together with partners from the USA and Russia, with an orientation towards addressing key issues.
At around 12:00 that day, the head of the delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustam Umerov, announced the start of the negotiations. According to him, the negotiation process in a trilateral format had begun.
At 6:14 PM, Umerov informed that after the trilateral meeting, the negotiation process continued in the format of working in groups.
The Ukrainian delegation consisted of Rustem Umerov, Kyryl Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsa, Andriy Hnatov, Vadym Skibitskyi, and Oleksandr Bevz.
The American side was represented in the consultations by Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, as well as Daniel Driscoll and General Alex Hrinkevich. The Russian side was represented at a high military level.
