The work was meaningful and productive — Umerov about the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi
Category
Politics
Publication date

The work was meaningful and productive — Umerov about the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

Rustem Umerov
Umerov
Читати українською

The first day of trilateral talks involving the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides concluded in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on February 4. The discussions lasted approximately five hours. They are scheduled to continue tomorrow.

Points of attention

  • Rustam Umerov highly praised the meaningful and productive first day of the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations.
  • The discussions lasted for five hours and are scheduled to continue, focusing on specific steps and practical solutions.
  • The Ukrainian delegation, represented by qualified specialists, engaged in negotiations together with partners from the USA and Russia, with an orientation towards addressing key issues.

Umerov highly praised the trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US and the Russia in Abu Dhabi

At around 12:00 that day, the head of the delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustam Umerov, announced the start of the negotiations. According to him, the negotiation process in a trilateral format had begun.

At 6:14 PM, Umerov informed that after the trilateral meeting, the negotiation process continued in the format of working in groups.

The work was meaningful and productive, with an orientation towards specific steps and practical solutions. We are preparing a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

The Ukrainian delegation consisted of Rustem Umerov, Kyryl Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsa, Andriy Hnatov, Vadym Skibitskyi, and Oleksandr Bevz.

The American side was represented in the consultations by Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, as well as Daniel Driscoll and General Alex Hrinkevich. The Russian side was represented at a high military level.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky chose a new position for Umerov
Office of the President of Ukraine
Umerov became Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Umerov announced the return of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners from Russia — when exactly
Rustem Umerov
Umerov
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We discussed the parameters of ending the war". Umerov revealed the first details of the meeting in the UAE
Rustem Umerov
UAE

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?