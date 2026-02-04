The work was meaningful and productive — Umerov about the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi

The first day of trilateral talks involving the Ukrainian, American, and Russian sides concluded in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on February 4. The discussions lasted approximately five hours. They are scheduled to continue tomorrow.

Umerov highly praised the trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US and the Russia in Abu Dhabi

At around 12:00 that day, the head of the delegation and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustam Umerov, announced the start of the negotiations. According to him, the negotiation process in a trilateral format had begun.

At 6:14 PM, Umerov informed that after the trilateral meeting, the negotiation process continued in the format of working in groups.

The work was meaningful and productive, with an orientation towards specific steps and practical solutions. We are preparing a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

The Ukrainian delegation consisted of Rustem Umerov, Kyryl Budanov, David Arakhamia, Serhiy Kyslytsa, Andriy Hnatov, Vadym Skibitskyi, and Oleksandr Bevz.