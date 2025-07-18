Zelensky chose a new position for Umerov

On July 18, it became officially known that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, appointed former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Umerov became Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Decrees of Volodymyr Zelenskyy No. 496/2025 and No. 495/2025 have already been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
By another decree, the head of state dismissed Oleksandr Litvinenko from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As you know, 2 years ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having secured the support of parliament, appointed Rustem Umerov to the position of Minister of Defense.
According to Umerov, as Minister of Defense, his priorities were six key areas:
1. Defense planning
2. Defense procurement
3. Development of the defense-industrial complex
4. Defense Technology or MilTech
5. Digitalization of the Defense Forces
6. International technical assistance
