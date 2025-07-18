Zelensky chose a new position for Umerov

On July 18, it became officially known that Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by his decree, appointed former Defense Minister Rustem Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Umerov became Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Decrees of Volodymyr Zelenskyy No. 496/2025 and No. 495/2025 have already been published on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Appoint Umerov Rustem Enverovych as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, one of them says. Share

By another decree, the head of state dismissed Oleksandr Litvinenko from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As you know, 2 years ago, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, having secured the support of parliament, appointed Rustem Umerov to the position of Minister of Defense.

For me, this is the greatest honor in my life. Being responsible for the defense of a country that fights for freedom every day is an unprecedented challenge. We are at war against a nuclear power that has much more resources. But over the years, Russia has not achieved a single strategic victory. We held out. I thank our soldiers for this resilience. Rustem Umerov Former Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

According to Umerov, as Minister of Defense, his priorities were six key areas:

1. Defense planning

2. Defense procurement

3. Development of the defense-industrial complex

4. Defense Technology or MilTech

5. Digitalization of the Defense Forces

6. International technical assistance