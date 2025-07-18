The General Staff reports on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
The General Staff reports on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 18, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully eliminated 1,180 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 135 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 111 enemy vehicles.

  • On July 17, Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out successful strikes on key enemy targets, including personnel concentrations and military equipment.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on the continuous efforts to defend the country and counter Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 18, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/18/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,039,830 (+1,180) people

  • tanks — 11032 (+3) units

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,005 (+9) units

  • artillery systems — 30485 (+47) units

  • MLRS — 1441 (+1) units

  • air defense means — 1197 (+0) units

  • aircraft — 421 (+0) units

  • helicopters — 340 (+0)

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46549 (+135)

  • cruise missiles — 3491 (+0)

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0)

  • submarines — 1 (+0)

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55494 (+111)

  • special equipment — 3932 (+0)

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 17, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, an air defense system, an artillery system, and another important target of the Russian invaders.

