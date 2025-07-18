The General Staff reports on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian soldiers have successfully eliminated 1,180 Russian invaders. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have neutralized 3 tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 135 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 111 enemy vehicles.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 18, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 07/18/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,039,830 (+1,180) people

tanks — 11032 (+3) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,005 (+9) units

artillery systems — 30485 (+47) units

MLRS — 1441 (+1) units

air defense means — 1197 (+0) units

aircraft — 421 (+0) units

helicopters — 340 (+0)

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 46549 (+135)

cruise missiles — 3491 (+0)

ships / boats — 28 (+0)

submarines — 1 (+0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55494 (+111)

special equipment — 3932 (+0)

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 17, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, a UAV control point, an air defense system, an artillery system, and another important target of the Russian invaders.