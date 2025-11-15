Umerov announced the return of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners from Russia — when exactly

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the upcoming exchange of prisoners of war with Russia.
Points of attention
- Secretary Rustem Umerov announced the return of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners of war from Russia through a human exchange agreement.
- The exchange process is set to be activated following negotiations with partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.
- This exchange is in line with the Istanbul agreements and aims to bring back Ukrainians from Russian captivity.
Ukraine and Russia agree on exchange of 1,200 people
Umevro stated that, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, he recently held consultations with the mediation of partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of the exchange process and the release of our people from Russian captivity.
We are working non-stop so that Ukrainians who are due to return from captivity can celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home — at the family table and next to their loved ones.
