Umerov announced the return of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners from Russia — when exactly

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov announced the upcoming exchange of prisoners of war with Russia.

Ukraine and Russia agree on exchange of 1,200 people

Umevro stated that, on behalf of the President of Ukraine, he recently held consultations with the mediation of partners in Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of the exchange process and the release of our people from Russian captivity.

As a result of these negotiations, the parties agreed to activate the Istanbul agreements. This concerns the release of 1,200 Ukrainians. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Technical consultations will be held in the near future. They should consolidate all procedural and organizational aspects. Share