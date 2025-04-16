"There is significant progress." The government summed up the results of negotiations with the US

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on a positive new step with the States regarding an economic partnership agreement and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.
- Technical teams from Ukraine and the United States have worked diligently on the agreement, ensuring that the draft agreement meets the necessary criteria.
- The positive results of the negotiations are set to be formalized in a memorandum of intent, demonstrating a commitment to further cooperation between the two nations.
Svyrydenko announced the results of the new round of negotiations
According to the minister, technical teams from Ukraine and the United States worked together "very thoroughly" on the agreement.
In addition, she officially confirmed that Ukraine agreed with the team of US President Donald Trump to record this positive in the relevant memorandum of intent.
Yulia Svyrydenko added that the formalization of the agreement will be completed soon.
What is important to understand is that Kyiv and Washington will continue to work together on specific points in the agreement.
According to the minister, a lot has already been worked out, and the level of the agreement should be quite high.
