"There is significant progress." The government summed up the results of negotiations with the US

Svyrydenko announced the results of the new round of negotiations
First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on a positive new step with the States regarding an economic partnership agreement and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Technical teams from Ukraine and the United States have worked diligently on the agreement, ensuring that the draft agreement meets the necessary criteria.
  • The positive results of the negotiations are set to be formalized in a memorandum of intent, demonstrating a commitment to further cooperation between the two nations.

According to the minister, technical teams from Ukraine and the United States worked together "very thoroughly" on the agreement.

There is significant progress, the lawyers made the right points in the draft agreement, thanks to the negotiators on both teams.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine

In addition, she officially confirmed that Ukraine agreed with the team of US President Donald Trump to record this positive in the relevant memorandum of intent.

Yulia Svyrydenko added that the formalization of the agreement will be completed soon.

What is important to understand is that Kyiv and Washington will continue to work together on specific points in the agreement.

According to the minister, a lot has already been worked out, and the level of the agreement should be quite high.

The agreement will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will provide opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine, and will also provide conditions for tangible economic growth in both Ukraine and the United States, Svyrydenko added.

