There was a large-scale failure of Internet services in Russia. What is the reason?

In the aggressor country of Russia, on August 21, problems began with dozens of popular services, including Telegram, WhatsApp, Apple Services, Steam and Pornhub.

Russian propaganda publications report a large-scale failure in the work of Internet services.

First, problems with messengers started with Telegram: users, mainly from Russia and Uzbekistan, complained about long loading and updating of messages.

The Downdetector service recorded a sharp increase in messages about problems in the work of Telegram around 14:12 on August 21. therefore, WhatsApp, Skype, Discord and iMessage were “stuck”.

Although Russian propagandists “reported” that it was a DDOS attack, which they allegedly repelled as of 3 p.m.

Judging by the comments, users from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan encountered the failure.

Users of the service report that in Russia the messenger works only with a VPN. Share

Also in Russia, users report mass failures in the work of various services and sites:

"Wikipedia";

State services: "Gosuslugy", "Rostelecom", services of the Federal Tax Service;

Site for tracking failures "Sboy.rf";

Apple Services;

Gaming platforms: Steam store, online games Dota 2 and Roblox;

Video streaming service Twitch;

GitHub developer platform;

Pornhub;

Internet services of "Gazprombank", "Sberbank", "Alfa-Bank", "Tinkoff", as well as services of mobile operators do not work.

GUR received a lot of secret information as a result of a cyber attack on a defense enterprise of the Russian Federation

As a result of the August 17 cyber attack on a Russian enterprise that develops nuclear munitions, GUR received a large amount of information and caused disruptions in the work of this institution.

Yevhen Yerin, representative of the GUR, told about this on the air of the national telethon "Edyny Novyny".

This is one of the powerful enterprises that developed nuclear munitions. Disruptions in the work of such an enterprise are a blow both to the structure itself and to the image of the aggressor country.

According to him, as a result of the cyber attack, the GUR received a lot of information.