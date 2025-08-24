They are hindering the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Lavrov lashed out at Western countries
They are hindering the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Lavrov lashed out at Western countries

Lavrov
Source:  online.ua

Russia has come up with a new excuse for why illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin is running away from a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This time, Moscow has blamed Western countries.

Points of attention

  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov blames Western countries for hindering negotiations between Putin and Zelensky.
  • Western countries are accused of seeking excuses to prevent a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
  • Efforts to arrange a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky are impeded due to alleged interference from Western countries.

Lavrov accused Western countries of obstructing Putin-Zelensky talks

This was announced by the odious head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov.

Lavrov lashed out at Western countries for allegedly obstructing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

They (Western countries, — ed.) are simply looking for an excuse for the negotiations not to take place. And they want it to happen through no fault of theirs, not through the fault of Zelensky, who is also "sucking" and putting forward some conditions, demanding an immediate meeting with Putin regardless of anything.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry claims that Western countries are trying to "disrupt the process that was generally initiated by Putin and Trump, which yielded very good results."

According to him, Moscow hopes that "these attempts will be thwarted."

Recall that after talks with Zelensky and European leaders on August 18, US President Donald Trump called Putin. He agreed to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky, but Russia first wants to hold the meeting in a bilateral format.

