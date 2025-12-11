"They see a civilizational crisis in Europe". Orban cynically praises the US National Security Strategy
Category
Politics
Publication date

"They see a civilizational crisis in Europe". Orban cynically praises the US National Security Strategy

Orban Victor
Orban
Читати українською

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers the new American national security strategy "the most important and interesting document in recent years."

Points of attention

  • Viktor Orban sees the new US national security strategy as a reflection of a civilizational crisis in Europe, emphasizing the decline of European values and capabilities.
  • American politicians view Europe as a weak ally that needs to take greater responsibility for its defense and restore strategic relations with Russia.

Orban cynically praises the US National Security Strategy

Orban said that this document speaks about Brussels "in the same tone that the Biden administration and Brussels spoke about us."

You reap what you sow. Americans also see that Europe has run up against a wall of long-term economic impasse. A weak ally cannot defend itself and cannot be a reliable partner in international affairs.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

He also stated that the United States seems to "see a civilizational crisis in Europe."

They see that Europe's civilizational values, democracy and the free market, are in danger. They also see that European liberals have burned the network of relations that once existed with Russia, which was a mistake. In the opinion of American politicians, Europe's relations with Russia need to be restored at a strategic level.

In conclusion, Orban noted that the United States "clearly understands the decline of Europe."

They see a decline on a civilizational scale that we in Hungary have been fighting for 15 years. Finally, we are not fighting this alone.

On December 5, the United States released a new national security strategy. It emphasizes that US policy toward Europe should focus on returning to strategic stability in relations with Russia, giving Europe greater responsibility for its own defense, and preventing further NATO expansion.

The document's content has been criticized in Europe. In particular, European Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius suggested that the US National Security Strategy is aimed at undermining European unity.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban cynically accused the EU of preparing for war against Russia
Orban
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
European Commissioner Kubilius harshly criticized the US National Security Strategy
Kubilius
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US and Russia voted against Ukraine's resolution at the UN on overcoming the consequences of Chornobyl
the UN

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?