Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers the new American national security strategy "the most important and interesting document in recent years."

Orban cynically praises the US National Security Strategy

Orban said that this document speaks about Brussels "in the same tone that the Biden administration and Brussels spoke about us."

You reap what you sow. Americans also see that Europe has run up against a wall of long-term economic impasse. A weak ally cannot defend itself and cannot be a reliable partner in international affairs. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He also stated that the United States seems to "see a civilizational crisis in Europe."

What goes around comes around.



They see that Europe's civilizational values, democracy and the free market, are in danger. They also see that European liberals have burned the network of relations that once existed with Russia, which was a mistake. In the opinion of American politicians, Europe's relations with Russia need to be restored at a strategic level. Share

In conclusion, Orban noted that the United States "clearly understands the decline of Europe."

They see a decline on a civilizational scale that we in Hungary have been fighting for 15 years. Finally, we are not fighting this alone.

On December 5, the United States released a new national security strategy. It emphasizes that US policy toward Europe should focus on returning to strategic stability in relations with Russia, giving Europe greater responsibility for its own defense, and preventing further NATO expansion.