"They see a civilizational crisis in Europe". Orban cynically praises the US National Security Strategy

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban considers the new American national security strategy "the most important and interesting document in recent years."
- Viktor Orban sees the new US national security strategy as a reflection of a civilizational crisis in Europe, emphasizing the decline of European values and capabilities.
- American politicians view Europe as a weak ally that needs to take greater responsibility for its defense and restore strategic relations with Russia.
Orban said that this document speaks about Brussels "in the same tone that the Biden administration and Brussels spoke about us."
He also stated that the United States seems to "see a civilizational crisis in Europe."
The new American national security strategy: the most important and most interesting document of recent years. It speaks about Brussels in the same tone that the Biden administration and Brussels used when speaking about us. What goes around comes around.— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 11, 2025
In conclusion, Orban noted that the United States "clearly understands the decline of Europe."
They see a decline on a civilizational scale that we in Hungary have been fighting for 15 years. Finally, we are not fighting this alone.
On December 5, the United States released a new national security strategy. It emphasizes that US policy toward Europe should focus on returning to strategic stability in relations with Russia, giving Europe greater responsibility for its own defense, and preventing further NATO expansion.
