They were preparing strikes on Ukraine. The SBU exposed a large-scale FSB spy network

A large-scale agent network of the FSB of Russia was preparing missile-bomb and drone strikes on six regions of Ukraine. Agents also searched for locations of the Defense Forces and collected coordinates of critical infrastructure.

What is known about the detained FSB criminal network

As a result of a multi-stage special operation, nine Russian agents were simultaneously detained in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, as well as in Donetsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.

Recruited citizens agreed to provide an employee of the special service of the Russian Federation with information of a military nature.

It is reported that following the instructions of the "curator", they searched for the locations of the Defense Forces. In particular, they were interested in the objects of temporary deployment of the personnel of the Armed Forces.

Agent network members recorded the movement of military equipment by road and rail. Coordinates of hydro- and thermal power stations were also shared.

In addition, "agents" informed the enemy about the results of airstrikes in populated areas, adding photos and videos. In addition, they sent information about aircraft flights and the operation of air defense systems.

According to the SBU, the hostile group included two female officials. One of them is an official of the Dnipro City Council, the other is the head of the department in the Yuzhne City Council in Odesa.

Also, among the Russian agents were two managers and a university student, who recorded the movement of the echelons of the Armed Forces in the direction of the eastern front. Another traitor turned out to be an ex-employee of the disbanded militia, who "reported" to the occupiers about the consequences of the Russian attack on one of Ukraine's hydroelectric power plants.

What is the punishment for Russian agents?

According to the investigation data, the persons involved came to the attention of the FSB as active "commentators" of chat rooms of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. After remote recruitment, they communicated with their Russian curator through anonymous chatbots on the popular messenger.

During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized from the detainees.