They were preparing strikes on Ukraine. The SBU exposed a large-scale FSB spy network

A large-scale agent network of the FSB of Russia was preparing missile-bomb and drone strikes on six regions of Ukraine. Agents also searched for locations of the Defense Forces and collected coordinates of critical infrastructure.
Points of attention
- Nine Russian agents were simultaneously detained during a special operation in several regions of Ukraine, they provided the enemy with important information of a military nature.
- The SBU notified the detainees of suspicion of treason and threatened them with life imprisonment with confiscation of property under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
- Russian agents carried out instructions through anonymous chatbots in the popular messenger and recorded the movement of military equipment and the operation of air defense systems on the territory of Ukraine.
- The network included two female officials, managers, a university student, and a former police officer who conducted intelligence activities for Russia that threatened the security of Ukraine.
What is known about the detained FSB criminal network
As a result of a multi-stage special operation, nine Russian agents were simultaneously detained in Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, as well as in Donetsk, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.
Recruited citizens agreed to provide an employee of the special service of the Russian Federation with information of a military nature.
It is reported that following the instructions of the "curator", they searched for the locations of the Defense Forces. In particular, they were interested in the objects of temporary deployment of the personnel of the Armed Forces.
Agent network members recorded the movement of military equipment by road and rail. Coordinates of hydro- and thermal power stations were also shared.
According to the SBU, the hostile group included two female officials. One of them is an official of the Dnipro City Council, the other is the head of the department in the Yuzhne City Council in Odesa.
Also, among the Russian agents were two managers and a university student, who recorded the movement of the echelons of the Armed Forces in the direction of the eastern front. Another traitor turned out to be an ex-employee of the disbanded militia, who "reported" to the occupiers about the consequences of the Russian attack on one of Ukraine's hydroelectric power plants.
What is the punishment for Russian agents?
According to the investigation data, the persons involved came to the attention of the FSB as active "commentators" of chat rooms of pro-Kremlin Telegram channels. After remote recruitment, they communicated with their Russian curator through anonymous chatbots on the popular messenger.
During the searches, mobile phones with evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia were seized from the detainees.
So far, SBU investigators have informed them of the suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). The perpetrators are in custody, they face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
