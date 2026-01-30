Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that the EU is allegedly seeking to admit Ukraine to its ranks in 2027 in order to give it access to the community's seven-year budget, which begins in 2028.
Points of attention
- Viktor Orban claims the EU aims to admit Ukraine in 2027 to access the community's budget, which he fears might impact Central Europeans negatively.
- Orban expresses pessimism about Ukraine's ability to protect Europe from Russia, suggesting it could lead to conflict rather than strengthening the continent.
Orban brazenly criticizes Ukraine's accession to the EU
This is stated in short videos with excerpts from an interview with the Hungarian Prime Minister distributed by Orban's spokesman, Zoltan Kovács.
Orban claims that during the last EU summit, leaders were provided with a document describing Brussels' plans to accept Ukraine in 2027.
Orban claims that during the last EU summit, leaders were provided with a document describing Brussels' plans to accept Ukraine in 2027.
Orban reiterated his position against Ukraine's membership in the EU, stating that Ukraine "cannot protect Europe from Russia" and will not strengthen Europe, but will "draw us into war."
The money we give or want to give to Ukraine should be used to develop the armies and arm European countries. Our line of defense against Russia is not the Ukrainian-Russian border, but the place where the NATO border ends.
