"They will take our money!". Orban brazenly criticizes Ukraine's accession to the EU

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that the EU is allegedly seeking to admit Ukraine to its ranks in 2027 in order to give it access to the community's seven-year budget, which begins in 2028.

Orban brazenly criticizes Ukraine's accession to the EU

This is stated in short videos with excerpts from an interview with the Hungarian Prime Minister distributed by Orban's spokesman, Zoltan Kovács.

Orban claims that during the last EU summit, leaders were provided with a document describing Brussels' plans to accept Ukraine in 2027.

They want to accept Ukraine in 2027. This is because they want to give Ukraine money from the budget, the seven-year European budget, which starts in 2028. This means that... this money will be taken away from us, the Central Europeans. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

Therefore, there is limited time for Ukraine to join the EU before the start of the next seven-year budget. Share

📄 @PM_ViktorOrban: Brussels has a written plan to admit Ukraine to the EU by 2027 so it can receive money from the next seven-year EU budget. That money would be taken from Central Europeans, including Hungarians. pic.twitter.com/OJedXrRfN8 — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) January 30, 2026

Orban reiterated his position against Ukraine's membership in the EU, stating that Ukraine "cannot protect Europe from Russia" and will not strengthen Europe, but will "draw us into war."