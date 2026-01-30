"They will take our money!". Orban brazenly criticizes Ukraine's accession to the EU
"They will take our money!". Orban brazenly criticizes Ukraine's accession to the EU

Orban
Source:  online.ua

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban claims that the EU is allegedly seeking to admit Ukraine to its ranks in 2027 in order to give it access to the community's seven-year budget, which begins in 2028.

Orban brazenly criticizes Ukraine's accession to the EU

This is stated in short videos with excerpts from an interview with the Hungarian Prime Minister distributed by Orban's spokesman, Zoltan Kovács.

Orban claims that during the last EU summit, leaders were provided with a document describing Brussels' plans to accept Ukraine in 2027.

They want to accept Ukraine in 2027. This is because they want to give Ukraine money from the budget, the seven-year European budget, which starts in 2028. This means that... this money will be taken away from us, the Central Europeans.

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

Therefore, there is limited time for Ukraine to join the EU before the start of the next seven-year budget.

Orban reiterated his position against Ukraine's membership in the EU, stating that Ukraine "cannot protect Europe from Russia" and will not strengthen Europe, but will "draw us into war."

The money we give or want to give to Ukraine should be used to develop the armies and arm European countries. Our line of defense against Russia is not the Ukrainian-Russian border, but the place where the NATO border ends.

