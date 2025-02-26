Third term in office. Trump supporters seek to change the US constitution
Category
Politics
Publication date

Third term in office. Trump supporters seek to change the US constitution

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

Supporters of US President Donald Trump are initiating a constitutional change to allow him to run in 2028. His allies have already proposed a corresponding amendment.

Points of attention

  • Supporters of President Trump are advocating for a constitutional amendment to enable him to run for a third term in 2028.
  • The proposed amendment would extend presidential terms to 12 years, aiming to keep Trump in office beyond the two-term limit set by the 22nd Amendment.
  • Legal experts highlight the complexity of passing such a constitutional change, as it would require approval from two-thirds of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of states.

Trump supporters seek to extend his presidency

A group of supporters of US President Donald Trump are initiating changes to the US constitution to allow him to remain president for another term.

Trump himself has not spoken out against this initiative, and his associates are actively promoting this idea among conservative voters.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution limits a person to two terms as president. However, Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles has already introduced a constitutional amendment that would extend presidential terms to 12 years.

At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, activists presented the "Third Term" project, which calls for support for constitutional amendments.

One of the organizers of the initiative, Shane Trejo, said that the goal of the campaign is to convince conservative Republicans to support the proposed amendment.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon also supported the initiative, stating:

We want Trump in the 28th. That's what they can't stand. A man like Trump only comes around once or twice in the history of the country.

Despite the enthusiasm of supporters, legal experts note that passing such an amendment would be an extremely difficult task, as it would require approval by two-thirds of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When Zelensky will meet with Trump — the date is known
Zelenskyy and Trump to meet soon
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is ready to support European peacekeepers in Ukraine
Trump supported Europe's initiative
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump admits Putin lied to him about Ukraine
Trump spoke about deception by Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?