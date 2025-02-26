Third term in office. Trump supporters seek to change the US constitution

Supporters of US President Donald Trump are initiating a constitutional change to allow him to run in 2028. His allies have already proposed a corresponding amendment.

Trump supporters seek to extend his presidency

A group of supporters of US President Donald Trump are initiating changes to the US constitution to allow him to remain president for another term.

Trump himself has not spoken out against this initiative, and his associates are actively promoting this idea among conservative voters.

The 22nd Amendment to the Constitution limits a person to two terms as president. However, Tennessee Republican Congressman Andy Ogles has already introduced a constitutional amendment that would extend presidential terms to 12 years.

At the recent Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) near Washington, activists presented the "Third Term" project, which calls for support for constitutional amendments. Share

One of the organizers of the initiative, Shane Trejo, said that the goal of the campaign is to convince conservative Republicans to support the proposed amendment.

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon also supported the initiative, stating:

We want Trump in the 28th. That's what they can't stand. A man like Trump only comes around once or twice in the history of the country.

Despite the enthusiasm of supporters, legal experts note that passing such an amendment would be an extremely difficult task, as it would require approval by two-thirds of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of the states.