"This is a clear signal." The EU has allocated one billion euros to Ukraine

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko officially confirmed that Ukraine has received another tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of 1 billion euros under the ERA Loans program.
- Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko expresses gratitude to European Commission leaders for their leadership and steadfastness in providing vital funding for Ukraine's security.
- The urgency in developing new solutions for Ukraine's military financing based on frozen Russian assets underscores the EU's determination to support Ukraine in the face of ongoing challenges.
According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, this tranche was financed from profits from frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia.
Against this background, Svyridenko expressed her gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis for their leadership and steadfastness.
What is important to understand is that this money was transferred as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative.
Its main goal is to provide Ukraine with financial resources through profits from Russia's frozen assets.
By the way, on September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the importance of urgently developing a new solution regarding Ukraine's military financing based on frozen Russian assets.
