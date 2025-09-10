"This is a clear signal." The EU has allocated one billion euros to Ukraine

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko officially confirmed that Ukraine has received another tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union in the amount of 1 billion euros under the ERA Loans program.

What is known about the EU decision?

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, this tranche was financed from profits from frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia.

This is more than aid — it is a clear signal: Europe is resolutely strengthening Ukraine's defense and resilience against massive missile attacks and attempts at destabilization. Yulia Svyrydenko Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

Against this background, Svyridenko expressed her gratitude to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis for their leadership and steadfastness.

"These funds mean saved lives, rebuilt cities, and a secure European future for Ukraine," she emphasized. Share

What is important to understand is that this money was transferred as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative.

Its main goal is to provide Ukraine with financial resources through profits from Russia's frozen assets.

By the way, on September 10, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the importance of urgently developing a new solution regarding Ukraine's military financing based on frozen Russian assets.