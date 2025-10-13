"This is a great day!". Trump declares end to Gaza war
Category
Politics
Publication date

"This is a great day!". Trump declares end to Gaza war

Trump
Читати українською
Source:  The Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump declared the end of the war in Gaza on October 13 and insisted that Hamas terrorists would abide by the agreement.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump announces the end of the war in Gaza, expressing confidence in Hamas adhering to the ceasefire agreement.
  • Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal.
  • Trump's declaration signifies a significant milestone in the region's history, paving the way for a new beginning towards peace in the Middle East.

Trump officially declares war between Israel and Hamas over

Responding to reporters at the Knesset building, US President Donald Trump answered "yes" when asked whether the war in Gaza was over.

This is a big day. This is a brand new beginning, and I don't think anything like this has ever happened before.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

When asked what will happen to Hamas if the group does not respect the ceasefire, he replies: "They will."

As a reminder, the US President arrived in Israel today. After speaking in parliament, he will head to Egypt for a summit of world leaders on ways to achieve peace in the Middle East and end the conflict in Gaza.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel and Hamas sign first part of US peace plan — Trump
Donald Trump
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Hamas militants hand over 20 hostages to Israel — first photos
Hamas hostage

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?