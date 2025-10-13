"This is a great day!". Trump declares end to Gaza war

US President Donald Trump declared the end of the war in Gaza on October 13 and insisted that Hamas terrorists would abide by the agreement.
- Donald Trump announces the end of the war in Gaza, expressing confidence in Hamas adhering to the ceasefire agreement.
- Hamas releases 13 Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal.
- Trump's declaration signifies a significant milestone in the region's history, paving the way for a new beginning towards peace in the Middle East.
Trump officially declares war between Israel and Hamas over
Responding to reporters at the Knesset building, US President Donald Trump answered "yes" when asked whether the war in Gaza was over.
When asked what will happen to Hamas if the group does not respect the ceasefire, he replies: "They will."
As a reminder, the US President arrived in Israel today. After speaking in parliament, he will head to Egypt for a summit of world leaders on ways to achieve peace in the Middle East and end the conflict in Gaza.
