"This is a great day!". Trump declares end to Gaza war

US President Donald Trump declared the end of the war in Gaza on October 13 and insisted that Hamas terrorists would abide by the agreement.

Trump officially declares war between Israel and Hamas over

Responding to reporters at the Knesset building, US President Donald Trump answered "yes" when asked whether the war in Gaza was over.

This is a big day. This is a brand new beginning, and I don't think anything like this has ever happened before. Donald Trump President of the United States

When asked what will happen to Hamas if the group does not respect the ceasefire, he replies: "They will."

As a reminder, the US President arrived in Israel today. After speaking in parliament, he will head to Egypt for a summit of world leaders on ways to achieve peace in the Middle East and end the conflict in Gaza.