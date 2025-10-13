Hamas militants hand over 20 hostages to Israel — first photos

Hamas terrorists handed over the first group of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on the morning of October 13. Later, another 13 Israelis.

The first group of seven Israeli hostages is handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza.

The corresponding announcement, made by the speaker at Hostage Square, elicited loud ovations. Share

The seven hostages reportedly include Gali and Zeev Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.

Hamas later released 13 more Israeli hostages. In total, 20 people were released today — all living Israeli hostages held by the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Knesset in Israel, where he will deliver a speech and then travel to Egypt for a summit on resolving the situation in Gaza.

The bodies of 28 Israelis still remain in Hamas' hands. They are also to be handed over to Israel.