Hamas militants hand over 20 hostages to Israel — first photos

Hamas terrorists handed over the first group of Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on the morning of October 13. Later, another 13 Israelis.
Points of attention
- 20 Israeli hostages are released by Hamas militants, first photos disclosed.
- The hostages were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza, arousing applause.
- US President Donald Trump visits Israel amid the development, heads to Egypt for summit.
All living Hamas hostages returned to Israel
The first group of seven Israeli hostages is handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza.
The seven hostages reportedly include Gali and Zeev Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal.
Hamas later released 13 more Israeli hostages. In total, 20 people were released today — all living Israeli hostages held by the terrorist group.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Knesset in Israel, where he will deliver a speech and then travel to Egypt for a summit on resolving the situation in Gaza.
The bodies of 28 Israelis still remain in Hamas' hands. They are also to be handed over to Israel.
