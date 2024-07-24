This is a miracle. The ecologist described the situation in the Kakhovka Reservoir

Ecologist Vadym Manyuk says that despite all the negative forecasts, the Ukrainian Kakhovka Reservoir, which was drained after Russia blew up the hydroelectric dam, is coming back to life.

What is happening with the Kakhovsky Reservoir

What happened here is a miracle. Some seedlings already reach a height of 4 meters. There is nothing like it anywhere else on the planet. Even the Amazon will not come close to that/ There is a lot of competition for water. The trees that survive will mature in 50 or 60 years: willows first, followed by species such as oaks. We will have a magical forest, — ecologist Vadym Manyuk told journalists. Share

He also confirmed that only a few months after the ecocide committed by the Russian invaders, the first green sprouts began to actively make their way here.

It is worth noting that a year ago the Kakhov reservoir was already bright green.

I was shocked, in a good way. There used to be a lot of water here. People did not use it much. Now this place is exciting and full of life, — emphasizes the expert. Share

The first consequences of Russia's detonation of the Kakhovskaya HPP (Photo: president.gov.ua)

Environmentalists notice many positive changes

For example, according to them, the Dnipro River took its former course, and fish that had not been seen for eight decades reappeared in it, including sturgeon and herring.

Mykhailo Mulenko, head of the nature protection department of the Khortytsia national reserve, also commented on the situation.

He draws attention to the fact that biodiversity flourishes on the territory of the former reservoir.

Moreover, it is indicated that a new chain of ponds and lagoons overgrown with reeds has formed.

What's also interesting is that ruddy ducks and Canadian geese have recently been spotted here. The island is also home to a small population of roe deer and spotted deer.