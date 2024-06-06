Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on anniversary of Kakhovka Dam blowing up by Russians

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, made an important statement on the anniversary of the blowing up of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Russia's blow-up of the Kakhovka Dam in 2023 is a deliberate and calculated crime against nature and people.
- Some of the consequences could be eliminated in the first year after the ecological disaster, but the restoration of the station will require a lot of time and effort.
- 33 people died, and more than 150 people were injured by the explosion of the Kakhovka Dam.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Russia to be held accountable for war crimes.
Russia's blow-up of the Kakhovka Dam is a deliberate and calculated crime
The President noted that tens of thousands were affected, and hundreds of thousands were left without drinking water.
Zelenskyy emphasised that significant areas of Ukraine were flooded and the Kakhovka reservoir was destroyed, which ensured, in particular, the stability of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe.
Zelenskyy is grateful to everyone who saved people, helped provide housing, and restored the drinking water supply.
Russia blew up the Kakhovka Dam on the 6th of June, 2023
Exactly one year ago, on the 6th of June, 2023, at 2 a.m., the Russians blew up the Kakhovka Dam, the fifth largest in Ukraine.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Dam has been under occupation, and in October 2022, Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the Russians had mined it.
Thirty-three people died due to the explosion of the Kakhovskaya HPP. Another 28 were injured, including five police officers. 158 people went missing at that time, and the location of 64 of them was established
As noted by the general director of Ukrhydroenergo, Ihor Syrota, according to preliminary calculations, rebuilding the station in 6-7 years is possible. Still, before that, the territory must be de-occupied.
