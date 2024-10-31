This is a record. Ukraine produces almost 20 self-propelled guns Bohdana per month

Valery Ryabikh, a military expert and development director of the information and consulting company Defense Express, noted that Ukraine already produces almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled guns per month.

We need to take responsibility and realize the opportunities we have. Currently, Ukraine produces almost 20 Bohdana self-propelled guns per month, Ryabikh noted.

It is worth noting that this is a world record, as there are no other manufacturers that produce at such a pace.

For example, the French are only planning to reach the rate of production of eight units of self-propelled guns "Caesar" per month.

ACS Bohdana

ACS Bohdana: what is known

Self-propelled artillery Bohdana is a Ukrainian self-propelled artillery installation. The caliber of the gun is 155 mm, which corresponds to NATO standards.

It accommodates up to 5 crew members, has a maximum speed of 80 km/h and a maximum firing range of up to 60 km.

Production started back in 2015 at the Kramatorsk heavy machine tool construction plant. In 2022, the howitzer received its baptism of fire in the battle for Snake Island, and in 2023 it was officially adopted by the Armed Forces.

The Minister of Defense of Denmark, Trolls Lund Poulsen, announced that 18 Bohdana artillery systems, developed in two months, have already been handed over to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Their production in July was financed by Denmark.

He stated this during a speech at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) on September 14.