A swarm of drones and a robodog. Testing of new military technologies was conducted in Ukraine

The 3 most anticipated technologies for the front were tested at the Brave1 training ground.

Testing of new developments for the front was conducted in Ukraine

The test of new Ukrainian developments — swarms of drones and guided munitions, which are planned to be put into service in the Armed Forces — took place at the Brave1 training ground.

This was announced by the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

Together with Brave1, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Digital, the General Staff, the National Guard conducted demonstration tests of new Ukrainian developments — swarms of drones and guided munitions. Herman Smetanin Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

According to Smetanin, 17 manufacturer teams took part in the tests. Seven of them presented their developments in drone swarm technology, 10 — guided munitions. These solutions were at different stages of readiness and showed different approaches to solving problems.

As Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reported, the swarm enables one pilot to control an entire group of UAVs. Drones in a swarm can perform missions autonomously by working as a group. Guided munitions are automatically guided to the target, adjusting their own flight. The use of these munitions significantly increases the effectiveness of combat sorties of bomber drones. Share

The Ministry of Strategy and Industry works not only on the number of products needed by the Defense Forces, but also on supplying the military with innovative solutions that are needed now and in the near future. The most effective, up-to-date products are designed for the conditions in which military operations take place.

So that the manufacturers could implement it, we gathered everyone together. Representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff saw what the Ukrainian manufacturer is capable of and gave their recommendations for improving the products, Smetanin added. Share

Ukraine produced more than 1 million drones in 2024

Ukraine managed to exceed plans for the production of drones, which the former minister for strategic industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn spoke about at the end of last year. He stated that in 2024 Ukraine plans to produce one million FPV drones, more than 10,000 strike drones with an average flight range, and more than a thousand drones with a range of over a thousand kilometers.

This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk.