A swarm of drones and a robodog. Testing of new military technologies was conducted in Ukraine

The 3 most anticipated technologies for the front were tested at the Brave1 training ground.
Testing of new developments for the front was conducted in Ukraine
The test of new Ukrainian developments — swarms of drones and guided munitions, which are planned to be put into service in the Armed Forces — took place at the Brave1 training ground.
This was announced by the Minister of Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.
According to Smetanin, 17 manufacturer teams took part in the tests. Seven of them presented their developments in drone swarm technology, 10 — guided munitions. These solutions were at different stages of readiness and showed different approaches to solving problems.
The Ministry of Strategy and Industry works not only on the number of products needed by the Defense Forces, but also on supplying the military with innovative solutions that are needed now and in the near future. The most effective, up-to-date products are designed for the conditions in which military operations take place.
Ukraine produced more than 1 million drones in 2024
Ukraine managed to exceed plans for the production of drones, which the former minister for strategic industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn spoke about at the end of last year. He stated that in 2024 Ukraine plans to produce one million FPV drones, more than 10,000 strike drones with an average flight range, and more than a thousand drones with a range of over a thousand kilometers.
This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Gavryliuk.
I will not name the numbers. But all these indicators in this direction, from these nomenclatures, have been exceeded. This is due to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of the defense industry in Ukraine in this direction. That is, the Cabinet of Ministers created such conditions that encouraged the expansion of production, its scaling and the creation of a large number of private enterprises.
