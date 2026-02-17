"This is a verdict." Galushchenko reacted to the prosecutor's office's decision
Source:  online.ua

Former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, after he was taken into custody, began to claim that he did not have the funds to post bail and did not know who could post 425 million hryvnias for him.

Points of attention

  • Galushchenko emphasizes the magnitude of the bail amount and his inability to secure the funds, raising questions about the fairness and implications of the legal process.
  • The case highlights the complexities and controversies surrounding corruption allegations and legal proceedings involving high-ranking officials in Ukraine's energy sector.

According to the former Minister of Energy, he cannot even imagine that someone would put up such a deposit for him.

In addition, Galushchenko added that he has not discussed this issue with anyone yet.

This is not bail, this is a sentence. This means that a person will be in prison — unfortunately, we have this practice — for years. You are already serving a sentence.

Herman Galushchenko

Herman Galushchenko

Former Minister of Energy of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that we are talking about 425 million hryvnias of bail, which the prosecutor's office is asking the court to set for the former official as an alternative to detention.

Galushchenko himself is surprised by what he is accused of.

I am accused of appointing people loyal to the Ministry of Energy as Minister of Energy. It turns out that it is a crime that you are a Minister, responsible for the industry, and you try to appoint your own people to your team.

According to the former minister himself, he did everything right.

