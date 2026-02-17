"This is a verdict." Galushchenko reacted to the prosecutor's office's decision

Former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, after he was taken into custody, began to claim that he did not have the funds to post bail and did not know who could post 425 million hryvnias for him.
Points of attention
- Galushchenko emphasizes the magnitude of the bail amount and his inability to secure the funds, raising questions about the fairness and implications of the legal process.
- The case highlights the complexities and controversies surrounding corruption allegations and legal proceedings involving high-ranking officials in Ukraine's energy sector.
Galushchenko shocked by the prosecutor's office's decision
According to the former Minister of Energy, he cannot even imagine that someone would put up such a deposit for him.
In addition, Galushchenko added that he has not discussed this issue with anyone yet.
What is important to understand is that we are talking about 425 million hryvnias of bail, which the prosecutor's office is asking the court to set for the former official as an alternative to detention.
Galushchenko himself is surprised by what he is accused of.
According to the former minister himself, he did everything right.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-