"This is not Moscow!". Top Russian diplomat kicked out of gallery in Bulgaria

The Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was kicked out of the "Square 500" gallery in Sofia to shouts of "murderer" and "this is not Moscow."
Top Russian diplomat Mitrofanova kicked out of gallery in Bulgaria
This is reported by the Bulgarian service of Radio Liberty.
The incident occurred on the evening of March 6: then an exhibition by the New York activist collective Guerrilla Girls opened in Sofia.
In the video, journalist Iva Rudnikova recorded Mitrofanova entering one of the gallery's halls, where she was greeted with silence.
At the same time, a woman calling herself Natalia Todorova went after Mitrofanova, calling her a "murderer."
In another hall, Todorova was joined by more people, who also chanted: "This is not Moscow."
