"This will be a disaster." Zaluzhny warned Trump against a fatal mistake
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Politics
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"This will be a disaster." Zaluzhny warned Trump against a fatal mistake

Zaluzhny predicted the development of events in the Middle East
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

If US President Donald Trump still dares to send American ground troops into Iran, it will be a real disaster for the United States, warned former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Points of attention

  • Zaluzhny highlights the ineffectiveness and danger of turning soldiers into machines and sending ground forces into zones controlled by drones.
  • The Iranian regime's swift resort to a strategy of 'attrition' led to the US losing control of the situation, according to Zaluzhny.

Zaluzhny predicted the development of events in the Middle East

According to the American diplomat, Ukraine has become an example of how a smaller country can resist a larger one if it resorts to asymmetric actions.

Zaluzhny suggested that Trump planned to implement a strategy of "defeat" in the Middle East.

Despite this, the Iranian regime immediately resorted to a strategy of "attrition" — thus the US quickly lost control of the situation.

According to Zaluzhny, the scenario of introducing American troops into Iran, which is being considered in the White House, could be a fatal mistake for Trump and "it would be a disaster" for Americans.

The most important thing about the "kill zone" technology is that it is not only pointless but also impossible for living people to be in this zone, since this area is completely controlled by drones that hunt people and machines. It would be a big mistake if someone tried to turn a soldier into a machine and send ground forces into the affected area.

Valery Zaluzhny

Valery Zaluzhny

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom

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