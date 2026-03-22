If US President Donald Trump still dares to send American ground troops into Iran, it will be a real disaster for the United States, warned former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny.
Points of attention
- Zaluzhny highlights the ineffectiveness and danger of turning soldiers into machines and sending ground forces into zones controlled by drones.
- The Iranian regime's swift resort to a strategy of 'attrition' led to the US losing control of the situation, according to Zaluzhny.
Zaluzhny predicted the development of events in the Middle East
According to the American diplomat, Ukraine has become an example of how a smaller country can resist a larger one if it resorts to asymmetric actions.
Zaluzhny suggested that Trump planned to implement a strategy of "defeat" in the Middle East.
Despite this, the Iranian regime immediately resorted to a strategy of "attrition" — thus the US quickly lost control of the situation.
According to Zaluzhny, the scenario of introducing American troops into Iran, which is being considered in the White House, could be a fatal mistake for Trump and "it would be a disaster" for Americans.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-