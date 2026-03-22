"This will be a disaster." Zaluzhny warned Trump against a fatal mistake

If US President Donald Trump still dares to send American ground troops into Iran, it will be a real disaster for the United States, warned former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador of Ukraine to Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny.

Zaluzhny predicted the development of events in the Middle East

According to the American diplomat, Ukraine has become an example of how a smaller country can resist a larger one if it resorts to asymmetric actions.

Zaluzhny suggested that Trump planned to implement a strategy of "defeat" in the Middle East.

Despite this, the Iranian regime immediately resorted to a strategy of "attrition" — thus the US quickly lost control of the situation.

According to Zaluzhny, the scenario of introducing American troops into Iran, which is being considered in the White House, could be a fatal mistake for Trump and "it would be a disaster" for Americans.