This will destroy them. The US is sounding the alarm over the rhetoric of Trump and Musk

Republicans are openly shocked by the statements of the head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk regarding the Social Security program, as they contradict the official position of Donald Trump himself. Democrats have also expressed their dissatisfaction, warning that Musk and Trump are close to self-destruction.
Points of attention
- The controversy surrounding Musk's statements underscores the deepening divide within Trump's circle and the implications of challenging established political norms.
- Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle warns that any attempts to eliminate the Social Security program by Musk and Trump could have severe consequences, potentially leading to their downfall.
The split in Trump's team is deepening
It all started after Musk began publicly criticizing the Social Security program.
What is important to understand is that his rhetoric contradicted the statements of the US President and the official position of the Republican Party.
Against this background, members of Trump's team called for limiting Elon Musk's access to journalists due to reputational risks for the US president and his political power.
In addition, the billionaire recently unexpectedly declared that he considers Social Security to be "the biggest Ponzi scheme of all time." Later, he even began calling for the elimination of this program.
Democratic Congressman Brendan Boyle has already reacted to the scandal surrounding the issue of social benefits.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-