"Time to move on." Sibiga addressed Ukraine's allies with a clear demand

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is calling on Western partners to use not only interest, but also frozen Russian assets themselves. They can be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine and its reconstruction, as well as investments in the Ukrainian defense sector.

Ukraine expects decisive action from the West

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, it is time to finally change the strategy regarding Russian frozen assets.

It is time to move from using interest to using the assets themselves and direct these funds to purchasing weapons for Ukraine, investing in the Ukrainian defense industry, and rebuilding Ukraine. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the diplomatic department made this appeal during the Fair Play conference.

What is important to understand is that it was dedicated to the introduction of additional sanctions against the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Andriy Sybiga once again emphasized that Russia is an existential threat to all of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space and called for strong decisions to stop Russia's aggression.