"Time to move on." Sibiga addressed Ukraine's allies with a clear demand
Category
Economics
Publication date

"Time to move on." Sibiga addressed Ukraine's allies with a clear demand

Ukraine expects decisive action from the West
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is calling on Western partners to use not only interest, but also frozen Russian assets themselves. They can be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine and its reconstruction, as well as investments in the Ukrainian defense sector.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine expects its Western allies to make bold decisions to stop Russian aggression, emphasizing the importance of unity and support.
  • The appeal for utilizing Russian frozen assets was made during a conference focused on implementing additional sanctions against Russia, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

Ukraine expects decisive action from the West

According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, it is time to finally change the strategy regarding Russian frozen assets.

It is time to move from using interest to using the assets themselves and direct these funds to purchasing weapons for Ukraine, investing in the Ukrainian defense industry, and rebuilding Ukraine.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of the diplomatic department made this appeal during the Fair Play conference.

What is important to understand is that it was dedicated to the introduction of additional sanctions against the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Andriy Sybiga once again emphasized that Russia is an existential threat to all of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space and called for strong decisions to stop Russia's aggression.

"To stop it (Russia — ed.), we must make extraordinary and bold decisions. They are based on our unity and support for Ukraine from our partners," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Trump hasn't imposed sanctions against Russia yet — Rubio's explanation
Rubio explained Trump's logic in relations with Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian manufacturers of shaheeds
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?