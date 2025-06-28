"Time to move on." Sibiga addressed Ukraine's allies with a clear demand

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga is calling on Western partners to use not only interest, but also frozen Russian assets themselves. They can be used to purchase weapons for Ukraine and its reconstruction, as well as investments in the Ukrainian defense sector.
- Ukraine expects its Western allies to make bold decisions to stop Russian aggression, emphasizing the importance of unity and support.
- The appeal for utilizing Russian frozen assets was made during a conference focused on implementing additional sanctions against Russia, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.
Ukraine expects decisive action from the West
According to the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, it is time to finally change the strategy regarding Russian frozen assets.
The head of the diplomatic department made this appeal during the Fair Play conference.
What is important to understand is that it was dedicated to the introduction of additional sanctions against the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.
Andriy Sybiga once again emphasized that Russia is an existential threat to all of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic space and called for strong decisions to stop Russia's aggression.
