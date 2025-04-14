"To see the consequences of Russia's aggression". Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would welcome the visit of his American counterpart Donald Trump to Ukraine so that the US leader can see the consequences of Russian aggression. After that, the parties can move forward on ending the war.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy extends invitation to President Trump to witness firsthand the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of American support in ending the war and highlights the impact of Russian propaganda on US policy decisions.
- The Ukrainian president underscores the need for Trump to see the reality of civilian suffering and destruction caused by Russian attacks.
Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian president, Trump in Ukraine "could understand what is happening here."
The president's conversation with the interviewer took place during the head of state's visit to Kryvyi Rih, where a Russian missile attack on April 4 killed 19 people, including 9 children.
Come, watch, and then we will move forward with a plan to end the war. You will understand who you are dealing with. You will understand what Putin has done.
Speaking about Russian terror with shelling of Ukrainian cities, the head of state noted that "this means that we cannot trust Russia, this means that we cannot trust negotiations with Russia."
Zelenskyy also spoke about the influence of Kremlin narratives on representatives of the American government.
In addition, Zelenskyy stated that Trump "as a strong president of a strong country should be on the side of Ukraine".
"I think it's wrong that America wants to be neutral," the head of state noted.
