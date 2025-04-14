"To see the consequences of Russia's aggression". Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would welcome the visit of his American counterpart Donald Trump to Ukraine so that the US leader can see the consequences of Russian aggression. After that, the parties can move forward on ending the war.

Zelenskyy invited Trump to come to Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian president, Trump in Ukraine "could understand what is happening here."

We respect your position. But please, before any decisions, any plans for negotiations, come and see the people, the civilians, the soldiers, the hospitals, the churches, the destroyed or dead children. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The president's conversation with the interviewer took place during the head of state's visit to Kryvyi Rih, where a Russian missile attack on April 4 killed 19 people, including 9 children.

Come, watch, and then we will move forward with a plan to end the war. You will understand who you are dealing with. You will understand what Putin has done.

Speaking about Russian terror with shelling of Ukrainian cities, the head of state noted that "this means that we cannot trust Russia, this means that we cannot trust negotiations with Russia."

Zelenskyy also spoke about the influence of Kremlin narratives on representatives of the American government.

I think, unfortunately, Russian narratives prevail in the United States. How can you witness our losses and our suffering, understand what the Russians are doing, and at the same time believe that they are not the aggressors, that they did not start this war? This speaks to the enormous influence of Russian information policy on America, on US policy and US politicians. Share

In addition, Zelenskyy stated that Trump "as a strong president of a strong country should be on the side of Ukraine".