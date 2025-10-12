Tragedy in Sudan. Airstrike kills 57 civilians
Tragedy in Sudan. Airstrike kills 57 civilians

What is known about the situation in Sudan?
At least 57 civilians, including 22 women, 17 children and 3 infants, were killed in an airstrike by the paramilitary Rapid Reaction Force (RSF) on a shelter for internally displaced people in the town of El Fasher, Sudan, while dozens more were seriously injured.

  • The incident has drawn attention to the need for international action to stop the violence and protect civilians in Sudan.
  • The tragic event underscores the urgency of addressing the crisis and bringing those responsible to justice to prevent similar atrocities in the future.

The shelter for displaced people that was hit by an airstrike is located on the grounds of the Islamic University of Omdurman.

According to the latest data, this time the RSF used drones, rocket launchers, and artillery to attack, carrying out targeted strikes on a civilian facility.

The Sudanese Doctors Network commented on this matter:

Most of the victims suffered serious injuries as a result of deliberate rocket and artillery shelling using drones and heavy weapons.

According to representatives of the human rights organization El Fasher Resistance Committee, this incident is a "mass murder", as dozens of people were killed.

Against this backdrop, they called on the international community to intervene and take concrete actions:

Children, women, and the elderly were killed in cold blood, and many were completely burned. The situation in the city has gone beyond catastrophe and genocide, and the world is silent, the human rights activists reproach in their appeal.

