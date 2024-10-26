On the night of October 26-27, Ukraine switches to winter time. Ukrainians will need to set their clocks back an hour.

When should the clocks change to winter time?

It is noted that the transition will take place on the night of October 26-27 at four o’clock in the morning. That is, the clock will need to be set to the third hour of the morning.

At the same time, devices with automatic time change will do this on their own.

The time change system is regulated by the government decree of May 13, 1996. Olga Maslova

Every year in Ukraine the clocks are changed twice: on the last Sunday in March — to summer time (one hour ahead) and on the last Sunday in October — to winter time. The preliminary transfer of the rifles to Ukraine took place on March 31, 2024.

clock change

Our country officially introduced the change to winter and summer time in 1981. This was explained by the need to save energy and the opportunity to use daylight hours more efficiently.

This year should be the last winter time change for Ukrainians. On July 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada voted for the corresponding bill. In August, the document was sent to the president for signature, but he has not yet signed it.

Let us remind you that in addition to Ukraine, more than 60 countries around the world observe the seasonal transition. Among them are almost all European countries.

What is known about the intentions to abandon the clock change in Ukraine

On July 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada finally legally abolished the change of clocks to summer time. 261 MPs supported the bill, which establishes standard (winter) time and could make it unchanged from 2025. Now the document must be signed by President Vladimir Zelensky.

On October 11, a petition against the abolition of the clock change received the required 25 thousand signatures. Now the President must review it.

According to biologist Olga Maslova, changing clocks disrupts human biological rhythms.

The system of circadian rhythms is tied to a certain regime, and when it changes, a person’s well-being may worsen.

People with cardiovascular diseases may be more sensitive to time changes. The consequences of the transition are also felt more strongly by older people, while children, on the contrary, tolerate it a little easier because they spend a lot of time sleeping.