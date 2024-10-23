The Russian army attacked Selidove 15 times since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on October 23, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 79. The occupiers are carrying out attacks in all directions of the east and south of our country, especially actively in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. The Armed Forces hold the lines and take all necessary measures to prevent a defense breakthrough.

Actual situation at the front on October 23

Operational information as of 16.00 on 10/23/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The occupier does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Areas of the settlements of Klyusy, Lyutivka, Timofiivka, Basivka, Senkivka, Volodymyrivka, Leonivka, and Vidrodenivske came under enemy fire. Enemy aircraft also struck the areas of Luhivka, Malushyne, and Velyka Pisarivka settlements, dropping seven guided aerial bombs.

According to currently available information, the Russians carried out 19 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 27 anti-aircraft missiles.

Four combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled three Russian attacks in the Vovchansk region, and another battle is still ongoing.

Two assault actions of the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Pishchany and Vyshnevoy in the Kupyansk direction. Four more battles are taking place near Kruglyakivka, Stepova Novoselevka, and Lozova. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Kupyansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Grekivka and Terni. He also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tverdokhlibove and Lyman settlements.

One battle is ongoing in the Hryhorivka area in the Kramatorsk direction , where the enemy is trying to advance on the position of the Ukrainian defenders. Also, the enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles in the area of Chasovoy Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops three times in the Toretsk and Nelipivka districts.

It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 15 times in the area of Selidovoy, 10 attacks have been repulsed, and fierce battles are taking place. The enemy also made nine attempts to storm Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Suhy Yar and Krutiy Yar, three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, three clashes are ongoing in the districts of Zoryanyi and Katerynivka. Sixteen enemy assaults have already been repulsed by our defenders in the areas of settlements of Novodmytrivka, Kreminna Balka, Gostre, Dalnye and Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk direction, three enemy assaults continue near Novoukrainka and Zolotaya Niva, another enemy attack in the Bogoyavlenka area has already been repulsed.

In the Orihiv direction, one enemy attack was successfully repulsed by our defenders in the Novodanilivka area. The invaders are actively using aviation in the area of the settlement of Mala Tokmachka, where the enemy has already dropped 13 aerial bombs.

In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one attack, at the same time the enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles on the area of Lviv.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: