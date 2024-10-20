The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, had a telephone conversation with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, for the first time in almost two and a half years. Vučić stated that he spoke "as a friend" with the Russian dictator.
Points of attention
- The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, called the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, after a 2.5-year break.
- Serbia, while aspiring to the EU, maintains close relations with Russia and has not joined the sanctions against Moscow.
- Vucic has previously shown a close relationship with Putin and refused to participate in international war crimes tribunals.
What did Vuchich talk about with Putin
As Vučić noted, the main topic of the conversation was the anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade by the Red Army, but he also took the opportunity to thank Putin for providing Serbia with the necessary volumes of gas.
The President of Serbia added that he thanked Putin for his support in the UN regarding various resolutions, in particular, regarding the territorial integrity of Serbia. He expressed hope for the further development of Serbian-Russian relations.
Later, during the opening of the exhibition, Vucic noted that Putin invited him to participate in the Victory Day celebration on May 9 next year.
The position of Serbia regarding the war in Ukraine
Although Serbia is seeking to join the European Union, it still maintains ties with Russia and is the only European country that has refused to join sanctions against Moscow.
Oleksandr Vučić has previously demonstrated his particularly close relationship with Moscow and Putin. At the same time, he was always a staunch opponent of international war crimes tribunals.
Despite this, Serbia transferred humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In particular, at the end of August 2023, 14 trucks were handed over to victims of the explosion by the occupiers of the Kakhovskaya HPP.
More on the topic
