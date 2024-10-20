The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, had a telephone conversation with the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, for the first time in almost two and a half years. Vučić stated that he spoke "as a friend" with the Russian dictator.

What did Vuchich talk about with Putin

As Vučić noted, the main topic of the conversation was the anniversary of the liberation of Belgrade by the Red Army, but he also took the opportunity to thank Putin for providing Serbia with the necessary volumes of gas.

I just finished a conversation with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. We haven't talked in almost two and a half years. It was a good, open, long and meaningful conversation, Vucic said. He also expressed hope that Serbia will not introduce sanctions against Russia. Share

The President of Serbia added that he thanked Putin for his support in the UN regarding various resolutions, in particular, regarding the territorial integrity of Serbia. He expressed hope for the further development of Serbian-Russian relations.

Later, during the opening of the exhibition, Vucic noted that Putin invited him to participate in the Victory Day celebration on May 9 next year.

We spoke as people who have known each other for a long time, as friends. Putin repeated twice: what is good for Serbia is also good for Russia, and what is good for the Serbs is also good for the Russians, Vucic added. Share

The position of Serbia regarding the war in Ukraine

Although Serbia is seeking to join the European Union, it still maintains ties with Russia and is the only European country that has refused to join sanctions against Moscow.

Oleksandr Vučić has previously demonstrated his particularly close relationship with Moscow and Putin. At the same time, he was always a staunch opponent of international war crimes tribunals.

Despite this, Serbia transferred humanitarian aid to Ukraine. In particular, at the end of August 2023, 14 trucks were handed over to victims of the explosion by the occupiers of the Kakhovskaya HPP.