The authorities of unrecognized Transnistria are demanding the return of historical names to a number of streets in Tiraspol, which are now named after European communist figures. A statement on this issue was made by Russia's protege in the region, Vadim Krasnoselsky.

What is happening in Transnistria?

Unexpectedly for everyone, Krasnoselsky called on the Tiraspol city authorities to return the historical names to three streets of the city.

We have streets with strange names — Karl Liebknecht, Rosa Luxemburg, Clara Zetkin. What did they do for Transnistria?.. Therefore, in parallel, as was done with Pokrovskaya Street, we need to review the names of some streets. Not all, of course, — said the so-called “president” of unrecognized Transnistria. Share

He drew attention to the fact that Liebknecht Street in Tiraspol was previously called Remisnycha Street, and Rosa Luxemburg Street was called Kaplichna Street.

What is important to understand is that the final renaming of the central street of Tiraspol to Pokrovska happened 2 years ago.

For 10 years before that, the name "October 25" was still used, but "Pokrovskaya" was also used in parallel.