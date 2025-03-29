The authorities of unrecognized Transnistria are demanding the return of historical names to a number of streets in Tiraspol, which are now named after European communist figures. A statement on this issue was made by Russia's protege in the region, Vadim Krasnoselsky.
Points of attention
- Authorities are focusing on renaming streets like Karl Liebknecht, Rosa Luxemburg, and Clara Zetkin, drawing attention to the history and significance of these changes.
- The lack of immediate response from Russia adds uncertainty to the situation and leaves room for speculation about the future direction of Transnistria.
What is happening in Transnistria?
Unexpectedly for everyone, Krasnoselsky called on the Tiraspol city authorities to return the historical names to three streets of the city.
He drew attention to the fact that Liebknecht Street in Tiraspol was previously called Remisnycha Street, and Rosa Luxemburg Street was called Kaplichna Street.
What is important to understand is that the final renaming of the central street of Tiraspol to Pokrovska happened 2 years ago.
For 10 years before that, the name "October 25" was still used, but "Pokrovskaya" was also used in parallel.
Russia has not yet responded to this unexpected initiative by Vadim Krasnoselsky.
