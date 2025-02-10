Russia forbids. Unrecognized Transnistria refused EU aid

Transnistria will not receive the 60 million euros in financial support offered by the European Union to help the region cope with the energy crisis, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan announced on February 10.
Transnistria refused EU aid
Rechan clarified that Tiraspol refused the money because of the conditions for its provision, or rather, because of the requirement to gradually increase tariffs to market levels. In addition, Rechan believes that Russia is not allowing the region to accept EU aid.
The Prime Minister wrote on social media that 60 million euros from the European Union were supposed to help Transnistria "free itself from blackmail and cope with energy instability."
At the same time, Recan assured that Chisinau will not leave the Left Bank in trouble and will not block gas supplies.
According to the prime minister, the Hungarian company MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG will supply gas to Transnistria, which will receive money from the Dubai-based company JNX General Trading.
Both companies have been audited and will supply gas to the Moldovan border in accordance with the contract with Moldovagaz.
We will allow this transit, and in return, Tiraspol will have to take measures to demonstrate openness — release political prisoners, resolve the problem of the school in Rybnitsa, keep the Moldovan public TV channel Moldova 1 on the broadcast network, and dismantle the control proposals established in 2022.
