Transnistria will not receive the 60 million euros in financial support offered by the European Union to help the region cope with the energy crisis, Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recan announced on February 10.

Transnistria refused EU aid

Rechan clarified that Tiraspol refused the money because of the conditions for its provision, or rather, because of the requirement to gradually increase tariffs to market levels. In addition, Rechan believes that Russia is not allowing the region to accept EU aid.

The Prime Minister wrote on social media that 60 million euros from the European Union were supposed to help Transnistria "free itself from blackmail and cope with energy instability."

Tiraspol refused. Russia does not allow them to accept European aid, fearing that they will lose control over the region. The main condition that Tiraspol refused is a gradual increase in consumer tariffs. As a result, they will not be able to receive European aid. This means that the residents of Transnistria will continue to live in a state of unpredictability and worry about gas supplies. Doreen Rechan Prime Minister of Moldova

At the same time, Recan assured that Chisinau will not leave the Left Bank in trouble and will not block gas supplies.

According to the prime minister, the Hungarian company MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG will supply gas to Transnistria, which will receive money from the Dubai-based company JNX General Trading.

Both companies have been audited and will supply gas to the Moldovan border in accordance with the contract with Moldovagaz.