Trump administration acquits Minneapolis protester's killer — what's known

The Trump administration justified the killing of Alex Pretty in Minneapolis, claiming that he himself attacked the officers and forced them to shoot in self-defense.

Trump administration justifies killing of Alex Pretty by ICE agent

This version contradicts the video recorded by eyewitnesses to the events.

The video shows a 37-year-old man holding a phone and trying to help protesters who were being tackled to the ground by agents. Pretty captures a federal agent pushing one woman away and pushing another to the ground. The man stands between the agents and the women, then raises his left arm to defend himself as the agent fires a tear gas canister.

Several agents then grabbed Pretty and brought him to his knees. Someone yells what appears to be a gun warning. The video then shows one of the agents removing a gun from Pretty's waistband and walking away from the group. A moment later, the officer pointed the gun at the man's back and fired four shots.

The killing of a second protester could lead to a new shutdown in the US. A number of Democratic senators have already said they will not vote for a bill to fund federal agencies by allocating funds to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The actions of the immigration service were also justified by US Treasury Secretary Bessant, noting that although he was "sorry that the gentleman is dead, he brought a weapon to a peaceful protest."

In response, the journalist noted that the United States has the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees citizens the right to freely own and bear arms, including during protests.