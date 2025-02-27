Trump administration announces suspension of over 90% of USAID aid
Category
World
Publication date

Trump administration announces suspension of over 90% of USAID aid

USAID
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

The administration of US President Donald Trump has announced that it is cutting off more than 90% of foreign aid from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a lawsuit filed on February 26.

Points of attention

  • The Trump administration has cut off more than 90% of foreign aid from USAID, impacting thousands of grants and contracts.
  • Approximately 5,800 USAID grants were terminated, leaving only around 500 grants with a total value of $57 billion.
  • The funding freeze and review of aid have stalled aid programs globally, causing significant challenges for nonprofits and contractors.

USAID cuts 90% of aid worldwide

In total, approximately 5,800 USAID grants were terminated, while more than 500 USAID grants remained in effect. The total maximum value of the grants retained is approximately $57 billion, the Trump administration said in a statement.

The document also states that in addition to the termination of USAID grants, "about 4,100 government grants were terminated and about 2,700 government grants were retained."

Later on February 26, the administration explained in a statement that "there are still 297 contracts remaining that need to be reviewed."

CNN writes that the sharp reduction in foreign aid is a blow to the work of nonprofits and contractors. Aid programs around the world have ground to a halt due to a massive funding freeze and the review of billions of dollars in aid.

This came after the Trump administration either put most of USAID's staff on leave or fired them.

The administration's update was filed in response to a lawsuit challenging the blanket suspension of foreign aid.

According to the document, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday "made the final decision on each award on an individual basis, affirmatively choosing to either maintain the award or terminate it in accordance with the terms of the document or an independent legal body as not being in the national interest and foreign policy of the United States."

However, the plaintiffs in that lawsuit on Wednesday denied the claim that Rubio personally reviewed all of the termination decisions, saying that "it would be impossible for one person or even a group of people to meaningfully review all of these contracts and decisions in such a short period of time."

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US presidential administration plans to lay off almost 10,000 USAID employees
USAID
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Shut down this structure!". Trump accused USAID of unprecedented corruption
Trump
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Court orders Trump to unblock USAID funding
The fight for USAID continues in the US

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?