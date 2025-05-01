Trump administration plans to approve arms sales to Ukraine for the first time — what's known

Until now, the US administration has considered it a priority to end the war in Ukraine through diplomatic means, rather than military support.

The US wants to grant permission for arms exports to Ukraine

The administration of US President Donald Trump has notified Congress of its intention to authorize the export of defense products to Ukraine through direct commercial sales (DCS) in the amount of $50 million, the Kyiv Post reports, citing sources in diplomatic circles.

It is noted that this happened for the first time since Trump returned to the White House more than 100 days ago.

“All direct commercial sales (DCS) operate quietly; they are not publicly announced like the sale of military equipment abroad. The news here is that [US arms sales] continue, despite all predictions that Trump will completely cut off Ukraine,” a security analyst at the Tochnyi research group told the publication.

The report states that the notification of authorization for the sale of $50 million worth of weapons to Ukraine was submitted to Congress under the Arms Export Control Act, which gives the US President the authority to control the import and export of defense goods and services. The corresponding official notification was received by Congress from the Office of Legislative Affairs of the US Department of State.

Michael Cecire, a defense and security policy researcher at the nonprofit, nonpartisan Rand Corporation, believes that if U.S. military aid to Ukraine continues—whether through the continuation of previous aid packages or through the use of the presidential emergency arms transfer mechanism—it will only strengthen the U.S. position in the negotiations.