The US announced a fateful week for Ukraine and Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date

The US announced a fateful week for Ukraine and Russia

The US is again threatening to withdraw from the negotiation process
Читати українською
Source:  NBC News

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the coming week will be "critically important" for the future of Kyiv and Moscow, as the US will decide whether to continue attempts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • So far, Trump's team is optimistic about ending the war.
  • Despite this, she is ready to refuse to participate in this process.

The US is again threatening to withdraw from the negotiation process

According to the head of the US State Department, the prospects for any agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are "closer than at any time in the last three years."

Despite this, Marco Rubio acknowledged that "we're not there yet."

The American diplomat did not specify how much more time the United States is "ready to give" Ukraine and Russia to reach some kind of peace agreement.

It would be wrong to set a specific date... The President has spent a lot of time and energy on this, and I think we have brought the parties closer than they have been in a long time, but we are not there yet. I think this will be a critical week.

Marco Rubio

Marco Rubio

Head of the US Department of State

As the diplomat noted, within the next 7 days, Trump's team must decide whether it wants to remain in the negotiation process.

Rubio does not hide that he currently "sees reasons for optimism, but of course there are also reasons for realism."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin responds to Trump's statement about "Russian" Crimea
Kremlin pleased with Trump's statements
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is happening in Kursk and Belgorod regions — Syrsky's report
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What is known about the situation at the front?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Why Putin is afraid of Ukraine joining NATO — explanation by the European Commissioner
Ukraine's NATO accession will weaken Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?