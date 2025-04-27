The US announced a fateful week for Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the coming week will be "critically important" for the future of Kyiv and Moscow, as the US will decide whether to continue attempts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

The US is again threatening to withdraw from the negotiation process

According to the head of the US State Department, the prospects for any agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are "closer than at any time in the last three years."

Despite this, Marco Rubio acknowledged that "we're not there yet."

The American diplomat did not specify how much more time the United States is "ready to give" Ukraine and Russia to reach some kind of peace agreement.

It would be wrong to set a specific date... The President has spent a lot of time and energy on this, and I think we have brought the parties closer than they have been in a long time, but we are not there yet. I think this will be a critical week. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

As the diplomat noted, within the next 7 days, Trump's team must decide whether it wants to remain in the negotiation process.