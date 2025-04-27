The US announced a fateful week for Ukraine and Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that the coming week will be "critically important" for the future of Kyiv and Moscow, as the US will decide whether to continue attempts to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- So far, Trump's team is optimistic about ending the war.
- Despite this, she is ready to refuse to participate in this process.
The US is again threatening to withdraw from the negotiation process
According to the head of the US State Department, the prospects for any agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war are "closer than at any time in the last three years."
Despite this, Marco Rubio acknowledged that "we're not there yet."
The American diplomat did not specify how much more time the United States is "ready to give" Ukraine and Russia to reach some kind of peace agreement.
As the diplomat noted, within the next 7 days, Trump's team must decide whether it wants to remain in the negotiation process.
Rubio does not hide that he currently "sees reasons for optimism, but of course there are also reasons for realism."
