Trump advisor Volz's dismissal — insiders learn the reasons

President Donald Trump's decision to fire his national security adviser, Michael Walz, was the result of a slowly building dissatisfaction with his actions.
Points of attention
- President Trump's decision to fire national security adviser Michael Volz stemmed from mounting dissatisfaction with his actions and conflicts with other officials.
- Volz expressing support for military action against Iran and collaborating with the Israelis contributed to his dismissal.
- Insider reports suggest Volz tried to shift US policy towards military action against Iran, displeasing President Trump and other members of the administration.
Trump dragged his feet on firing Volz
Woltz's fate was sealed after he added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a closed Signal chat in March.
However, according to senior Trump officials and advisers, Walz has been at odds with other officials from the very beginning of the administration, particularly over the issue of the advisability of military action against Iran.
Additionally, sources said, Walz upset Trump after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the Oval Office in early February.
As the publication's interlocutors note, Volz apparently intensively coordinated with Netanyahu on military options for action against Iran before the Israeli leader's meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.
The source said that Walz "wanted to steer US policy in a direction that did not suit Trump." This direction was that the American side would abandon attempts to resolve the situation with Iran through diplomatic means.
This reached Trump, and the president was unhappy, the source said.
Some members of the administration believed that Volz was trying to tip the scales in favor of military action against Iran and was acting in collusion with the Israelis.
The White House offered Mike Walz several positions to choose from after he lost his job as the US President's national security adviser.
In a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Waltz was offered several ambassadorial positions, including in Saudi Arabia.
After a brief deliberation, Volz chose the position of ambassador to the UN.
