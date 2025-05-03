Trump advisor Volz's dismissal — insiders learn the reasons

President Donald Trump's decision to fire his national security adviser, Michael Walz, was the result of a slowly building dissatisfaction with his actions.

Trump dragged his feet on firing Volz

Woltz's fate was sealed after he added The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a closed Signal chat in March.

However, according to senior Trump officials and advisers, Walz has been at odds with other officials from the very beginning of the administration, particularly over the issue of the advisability of military action against Iran.

Additionally, sources said, Walz upset Trump after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the Oval Office in early February.

Then the national security adviser, according to two sources, expressed the opinion that the time had come to strike Iran. Share

As the publication's interlocutors note, Volz apparently intensively coordinated with Netanyahu on military options for action against Iran before the Israeli leader's meeting with Trump in the Oval Office.

The source said that Walz "wanted to steer US policy in a direction that did not suit Trump." This direction was that the American side would abandon attempts to resolve the situation with Iran through diplomatic means.

This reached Trump, and the president was unhappy, the source said.

Some members of the administration believed that Volz was trying to tip the scales in favor of military action against Iran and was acting in collusion with the Israelis.

Voltz's dismissal came even as some other senior members of the administration, including Vice President J.D. Vance, tried to save him, two senior White House officials said. Share

The White House offered Mike Walz several positions to choose from after he lost his job as the US President's national security adviser.

In a conversation with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Waltz was offered several ambassadorial positions, including in Saudi Arabia.

After a brief deliberation, Volz chose the position of ambassador to the UN.