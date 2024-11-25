Biden and Trump's advisers are working together to end Russia's war against Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump's team is working closely with Joe Biden's administration. In particular, they discuss the end of the war in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Advisors of Trump and Biden actively cooperate on the issue of ending the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.
- Trump plans to appoint Mike Waltz as his national security adviser in an effort to de-escalate the war.
- Advisors to Trump and Biden call for joint efforts to restore peace in Ukraine and prevent further escalation of the war.
Trump and Biden's advisers are cooperating on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine
As Mike Waltz reported on Fox News, Trump plans to appoint him as his security adviser.
Waltz noted that Trump is concerned about the escalation of the war. Among the examples of such escalation, he cited the participation of the North Korean military in the war on the side of Russia, the permission of the US and its allies to Ukraine to strike on Russian territory, as well as Russia's use of experimental weapons against the Dnipro.
According to Waltz, he is in talks with his colleague from the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, discussing both the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.
Why Trump rarely talks about Russia's war against Ukraine
According to Mike Waltz, the new US President Donald Trump is actually "incredibly concerned" about the war that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging against the Ukrainian people.
He also emphasized that European countries must play a key role in this process.
Journalists also asked the congressman why Trump does not often publicly discuss the situation in Ukraine.
According to Waltz, the new head of the White House is focused on actions, not words.
