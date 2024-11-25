Biden and Trump's advisers are working together to end Russia's war against Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US President-elect Donald Trump's team is working closely with Joe Biden's administration. In particular, they discuss the end of the war in Ukraine.

Trump and Biden's advisers are cooperating on the issue of Russia's war against Ukraine

As Mike Waltz reported on Fox News, Trump plans to appoint him as his security adviser.

Waltz noted that Trump is concerned about the escalation of the war. Among the examples of such escalation, he cited the participation of the North Korean military in the war on the side of Russia, the permission of the US and its allies to Ukraine to strike on Russian territory, as well as Russia's use of experimental weapons against the Dnipro.

According to Waltz, he is in talks with his colleague from the Biden administration, Jake Sullivan, discussing both the escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

Those who think they can use this moment to separate the positions of the two administrations are mistaken, Waltz emphasized.

Why Trump rarely talks about Russia's war against Ukraine

According to Mike Waltz, the new US President Donald Trump is actually "incredibly concerned" about the war that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is waging against the Ukrainian people.

President Trump is incredibly concerned about the bloody carnage that is taking place there, (and about) how we restore deterrence, and how we establish peace, the American politician emphasized.

He also emphasized that European countries must play a key role in this process.

Journalists also asked the congressman why Trump does not often publicly discuss the situation in Ukraine.

According to Waltz, the new head of the White House is focused on actions, not words.

We need to bring this to a responsible end... We need to restore deterrence, restore peace and pre-empt this escalation, not react to it, Waltz said.

