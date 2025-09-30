Trump and Netanyahu agree on plan to end Gaza war

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have officially confirmed that they have agreed on a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.
Points of attention
- The level of approval for the plan from Middle Eastern countries has surpassed expectations, highlighting the potential impact of this agreement on regional dynamics.
- While the prospects for peace in Gaza remain uncertain as Hamas has not yet responded to the deal, the plan marks a significant step towards resolving the conflict.
What Trump and Netanyahu are up to
According to the head of the White House, the new plan was supported by leaders of the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries.
He also added: "If Hamas rejects the deal," Netanyahu "will have our full support" to destroy the militants.
The American leader believes his new plan could become the basis for potentially broader peace in the Middle East.
Donald Trump will also continue to persuade more Gulf Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel.
According to the head of the White House, the level of approval his plan received from Middle Eastern countries "exceeded all expectations."
What is important to understand is that as of today, the prospects for peace in Gaza remain hazy, as Hamas has not yet announced its decision.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-