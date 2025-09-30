Trump and Netanyahu agree on plan to end Gaza war

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have officially confirmed that they have agreed on a 20-point plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

What Trump and Netanyahu are up to

According to the head of the White House, the new plan was supported by leaders of the Middle East and Muslim-majority countries.

He also added: "If Hamas rejects the deal," Netanyahu "will have our full support" to destroy the militants.

We are not done yet. We have to destroy Hamas, but I think they (Israel — ed.) can do it. So now is the time for Hamas to accept the terms of the plan that we have put forward today. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader believes his new plan could become the basis for potentially broader peace in the Middle East.

Donald Trump will also continue to persuade more Gulf Arab countries to normalize relations with Israel.

"This is just part of the bigger picture, which is peace in the Middle East, and let's call it lasting peace in the Middle East," the US president emphasized.

According to the head of the White House, the level of approval his plan received from Middle Eastern countries "exceeded all expectations."