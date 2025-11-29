Trump announced the "closing of the skies" over Venezuela — what does this mean?

United States President Donald Trump announced the "closure" of airspace over Venezuela.
Points of attention
- The closure of the skies over Venezuela, as announced by President Trump, indicates potential preparations for military operations in the South American country.
- The term “closing the skies” or establishing a “no-fly zone” signifies the prohibition of all flights, including military aircraft, over a specific area.
- Trump's focus on combating drug trafficking in Venezuela has raised concerns about escalating tensions and potential conflict between the United States and the South American nation.
Trump is “closing the skies” over Venezuela
Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.
"Closing the skies, or a 'no-fly zone' over a certain area, means prohibiting all flights over it, including military aircraft and helicopters.
The day before, Trump said that the United States would "very soon" begin taking steps to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.
At the same time, according to the NYT, the US president had a telephone conversation with the Venezuelan president last week, discussing a possible meeting.
Since returning to power in 2025, the US president has stated that one of his priorities is the fight against drugs, including fentanyl. The US president has "appointed" Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro as the main "drug lord".
