Trump announced the "closing of the skies" over Venezuela — what does this mean?
Category
World
Publication date

Trump announced the "closing of the skies" over Venezuela — what does this mean?

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

United States President Donald Trump announced the "closure" of airspace over Venezuela.

Points of attention

  • The closure of the skies over Venezuela, as announced by President Trump, indicates potential preparations for military operations in the South American country.
  • The term “closing the skies” or establishing a “no-fly zone” signifies the prohibition of all flights, including military aircraft, over a specific area.
  • Trump's focus on combating drug trafficking in Venezuela has raised concerns about escalating tensions and potential conflict between the United States and the South American nation.

Trump is “closing the skies” over Venezuela

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

"Closing the skies, or a 'no-fly zone' over a certain area, means prohibiting all flights over it, including military aircraft and helicopters.

Trump's post

In the event of a conflict between the United States and Venezuela, such a statement by Trump could mean preparations for conducting combat operations in the skies of the South American country.

The day before, Trump said that the United States would "very soon" begin taking steps to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.

At the same time, according to the NYT, the US president had a telephone conversation with the Venezuelan president last week, discussing a possible meeting.

Since returning to power in 2025, the US president has stated that one of his priorities is the fight against drugs, including fentanyl. The US president has "appointed" Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro as the main "drug lord".

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Venezuela extradited two Colombians who fought for Ukraine to Russia
Jose Aron
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump wants Ukraine to give Russia 20% of its territory in return for less than 0.5%
Trump's plan is absolutely disadvantageous for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made an unexpected statement regarding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?