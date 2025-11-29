Trump announced the "closing of the skies" over Venezuela — what does this mean?

Trump is “closing the skies” over Venezuela

Trump announced this on his social network Truth Social.

To all airlines, pilots, drug traffickers, and human traffickers, please consider the airspace over and around Venezuela completely closed. Donald Trump President of the United States

"Closing the skies, or a 'no-fly zone' over a certain area, means prohibiting all flights over it, including military aircraft and helicopters.

Trump's post

In the event of a conflict between the United States and Venezuela, such a statement by Trump could mean preparations for conducting combat operations in the skies of the South American country. Share

The day before, Trump said that the United States would "very soon" begin taking steps to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land.

At the same time, according to the NYT, the US president had a telephone conversation with the Venezuelan president last week, discussing a possible meeting.

Since returning to power in 2025, the US president has stated that one of his priorities is the fight against drugs, including fentanyl. The US president has "appointed" Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro as the main "drug lord".