Trump made an unexpected statement regarding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

On social media, US President Donald Trump urged not to hope for progress, but to monitor developments.
Trump hinted at optimistic developments regarding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia
US President Donald Trump has urged not to believe in significant progress between Russia and Ukraine amid negotiations around a peace plan, but there is one "but".
The day before, Trump publicly criticized the leadership of Ukraine and Europe for opposing his peace plan.
An unnamed US official who spoke to The Washington Post described the information Trump is aware of:
You tell him (Trump — ed.): "I'll try to make a deal." He says: "Great, see what we can do." And that's all the information he has.
In addition, this official spoke of the "chaos" that reigned in the American administration.
Following the talks in Geneva on November 23, Ukraine and the United States prepared an updated and revised framework document for peace, which will, in particular, address respect for Ukraine's sovereignty.
