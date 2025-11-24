Trump made an unexpected statement regarding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

On social media, US President Donald Trump urged not to hope for progress, but to monitor developments.

Trump hinted at optimistic developments regarding peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

US President Donald Trump has urged not to believe in significant progress between Russia and Ukraine amid negotiations around a peace plan, but there is one "but".

Is serious progress really possible in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine? Don't believe it until you see it, but maybe something good is happening. Donald Trump President of the United States

Trump's post

The day before, Trump publicly criticized the leadership of Ukraine and Europe for opposing his peace plan.

The Ukrainian leadership has not expressed any gratitude for our efforts, while Europe continues to buy Russian oil. The US continues to sell huge amounts of NATO weapons for transfer to Ukraine. Share

An unnamed US official who spoke to The Washington Post described the information Trump is aware of:

You tell him (Trump — ed.): "I'll try to make a deal." He says: "Great, see what we can do." And that's all the information he has.

In addition, this official spoke of the "chaos" that reigned in the American administration.

There was absolute chaos all day because even the different departments of the White House don't know what's going on. It's shameful. Share

Following the talks in Geneva on November 23, Ukraine and the United States prepared an updated and revised framework document for peace, which will, in particular, address respect for Ukraine's sovereignty.