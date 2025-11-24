We will continue to seek compromises — Zelenskyy on Trump's "peace plan"

Ukraine is currently at a critical moment. There is a lot of noise in the media and a lot of political pressure. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his address to the Fourth Parliamentary Summit of the Crimean Platform.

Zelenskyy stressed a critical moment in Ukraine's history

"We are at a critical moment now. We are working very closely with the United States, European partners and many others, identifying steps that can bring an end to Russia's war against Ukraine and bring real security to all," Zelenskyy said.

The President emphasized the threat posed by Russia, which is trying to legally formalize its claims to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, extending this approach to the entire world.

There is a lot of noise in the media, a lot of political pressure, and even more responsibility lies in the decision that Putin (the Russian dictator — ed.) wants to impose — the legal formalization of what he seeks: that the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty is not fulfilled. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

This is the main problem. We all understand what this means. He doesn't just want this from Ukraine — he wants this from the whole world. And this is extremely dangerous. Share

Zelenskyy also reported that, within the framework of coordination with the United States, Ukraine is taking steps to release all prisoners and return the kidnapped children.

At the same time, he called on partners to seek compromises that would strengthen Ukraine's positions, not weaken it.

We will continue to work with our partners, especially the United States, to find compromises that strengthen us, not weaken us. And we will continue to explain how dangerous it is to pretend that aggression can be ignored, as if everything is somehow "defeated" by itself.

The President called on the world's parliaments to support Ukraine and maintain pressure on Russia, including by freezing Russian assets, and stressed the importance of accountability for war crimes.