Trump announced the introduction of US tariffs on all countries — when exactly

US President Donald Trump will declare April 2 as the so-called "Liberation Day", which will apply to all countries and United States customs.

US President Donald Trump has said that the reciprocal tariffs he is set to announce on April 2 will apply to all countries.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump announced a new, sweeping tariff plan, which he called "Liberation Day."

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously said the administration would focus on tariffs on the 10-15 countries with the worst trade imbalances, although he did not name them. Share

Trump said he would impose a set of reciprocal tariffs against countries that impose tariffs on US exports, promising to match those countries' tariffs.