Trump announced the introduction of US tariffs on all countries — when exactly

Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump will declare April 2 as the so-called "Liberation Day", which will apply to all countries and United States customs.

Points of attention

  • US President Trump plans to declare April 2 as 'Liberation Day' with reciprocal tariffs on all countries.
  • The new tariff plan aims to address trade imbalances and target countries with the largest discrepancies.
  • The Trump administration will focus on imposing tariffs on countries that have tariffs on US exports without naming specific countries yet.

Trump wants to impose tariffs on all countries

US President Donald Trump has said that the reciprocal tariffs he is set to announce on April 2 will apply to all countries.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump announced a new, sweeping tariff plan, which he called "Liberation Day."

Trump plans to announce new tariffs on April 2.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett previously said the administration would focus on tariffs on the 10-15 countries with the worst trade imbalances, although he did not name them.

Trump said he would impose a set of reciprocal tariffs against countries that impose tariffs on US exports, promising to match those countries' tariffs.

