Trump approves additional tariffs on goods from India due to purchase of Russian oil

On August 6, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing an additional 25% tariff on goods from India.
US imposes new tariffs on goods from India
The White House said that additional tariffs against India were imposed due to its purchase of Russian oil.
The department added that the administration may impose similar duties on other countries that import Russian oil.
The relevant decree cites Trump's words regarding the resolution of the national emergency described in Executive Order 14066.
According to the decree, this tariff rate will be applied to goods entering the US market starting at 12:01 a.m. 21 days after the date of publication of the decree.
The measure concerns imports from India of goods related to Russian oil.
