Trump "blames" Democrats for partial shutdown in the US

US President Donald Trump is convincing Americans that Democrats are unwilling to fund immigration and end the partial shutdown in order to create chaos in the country.
Points of attention
- President Donald Trump accuses Democrats of creating chaos in the US by not funding immigration and ending the partial shutdown.
- Trump claims Democrats prioritize amnesty and citizenship for illegal criminals over American citizens' well-being.
Trump continues to blame Democrats for chaos in the US
He wrote about this on March 25 in a series of posts on his social network Truth Social.
He also blamed Democrats for problems at airports caused by the suspension of payments to Transportation Security Administration employees.
According to him, they care "about criminals who enter the country illegally, not about American citizens."
The radical left Democrats, "who hate the country," Trump noted, "are trying to create domestic chaos to undo our great military achievements in Iran."
According to the president, "they are unhappy to see us win a complete and decisive victory."
Trump also expressed support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees, noting that he was very proud of them.
For many years, crazy Democrats have unfairly maligned them, and now at airports, in addition to performing their duties, they help people with their luggage and even clean.
Despite everything, "the public loves ICE, so Democrats, without meaning to, did us a favor," he added.
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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