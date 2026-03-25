US President Trump's approval rating falls to record low
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Politics
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US President Trump's approval rating falls to record low

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Source:  Reuters

US President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since he returned to the White House more than a year ago due to rising fuel prices and widespread disapproval of the US-Israeli war against Iran.

Points of attention

  • US President Donald Trump's approval rating hits a record low of 36% due to dissatisfaction over his management of the economy and rising fuel prices.
  • Americans' disapproval of Trump's job performance is exacerbated by his rejection of a US-Israeli war against Iran and the impact of escalating fuel costs.

President Trump's approval rating has "bottomed out"

A four-day Reuters poll that ended on March 24 found that 36% of Americans approve of Trump's job performance, compared with 40% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted last week.

Americans' opinions of Trump have deteriorated significantly over his management of the economy and the cost of living, as gasoline prices in the US have risen sharply since the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran on February 28.

Only 25% of respondents approve of Trump's actions on the cost of living issues, which were a focus of his 2024 presidential campaign.

Only 29% of respondents approve of Trump's management decisions on the economy, which is the lowest rating of any of his presidential administrations and lower than any rating of his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.

It is noted that Trump's overall approval rating was 47% in the early days of his presidency, and since last summer it has generally remained at around 40%.

Beyond that, the rating still remains higher than the low of his first administration at 33% and slightly higher than Biden's low of 35%.

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