The mass media controlled by the candidate for the presidency of the USA, Republican Donald Trump, are conducting a powerful information campaign about the current president, Joe Biden, claiming that his health has deteriorated sharply.
Points of attention
- The mass media controlled by Donald Trump are accusing Joe Biden of having a serious illness, sparking disputes and doubts about his health.
- Efforts to distort Biden's image and create a negative perception of him are being fueled by rumors and unconfirmed data spread by the Trump-controlled media.
- Despite the controversy and mistrust, Joe Biden insists on continuing his presidency and has ruled out resigning, emphasizing his dedication to serving as the president.
- Pro-Trump media outlets like Fox News are drawing attention to Biden's health by highlighting his absence from public appearances and raising questions about the authenticity of White House statements.
- Amid the claims of Biden's alleged serious illness, his doctor's official bulletin states that he is improving but still experiencing mild symptoms, while Biden's representatives deny rumors of resignation and reaffirm his commitment to his presidency.
What is known about the spread of information about Biden's alleged serious illness by the pro-Trump media
In particular, the Trump-controlled Fox News channel drew attention to the fact that Biden had not appeared in public for several days.
At the same time, the statement of the current US president on the refusal to further participate in the elections was made public in the form of a letter, and not a video message.
Last week, Biden went into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. He last appeared in public on July 17, when his plane landed in Delaware.
According to Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, who released an official bulletin on the president's health, the White House leader has taken his sixth dose of PAXLOVID but continues to experience a mild, nonproductive cough and hoarseness, while his health continues to improve.
However, TV presenters of the Fox News channel emphasize that in recent days there has not been a single photo with Biden from the White House.
Far-right activist Laura Loomer also casts doubt on Biden's sanity.
Also, citing her own sources, she claims that the president's health is "incurable".
What Biden's representatives say
Against the background of this wave of rumors, Biden's official presidential Twitter account issued a text statement in which he denied the possibility of early resignation from the post of president.
More on the topic
