The mass media controlled by the candidate for the presidency of the USA, Republican Donald Trump, are conducting a powerful information campaign about the current president, Joe Biden, claiming that his health has deteriorated sharply.

What is known about the spread of information about Biden's alleged serious illness by the pro-Trump media

In particular, the Trump-controlled Fox News channel drew attention to the fact that Biden had not appeared in public for several days.

At the same time, the statement of the current US president on the refusal to further participate in the elections was made public in the form of a letter, and not a video message.

Last week, Biden went into self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. He last appeared in public on July 17, when his plane landed in Delaware.

Joe Biden and representatives of the White House

According to Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, who released an official bulletin on the president's health, the White House leader has taken his sixth dose of PAXLOVID but continues to experience a mild, nonproductive cough and hoarseness, while his health continues to improve.

However, TV presenters of the Fox News channel emphasize that in recent days there has not been a single photo with Biden from the White House.

They didn't even release a picture of him from the White House. Nothing! I hope he is all right. Forgive people for their curiosity, but we've had a crazy weekend here. Can I have proof of life, please? TV presenter Dana Perino said live. Share

Far-right activist Laura Loomer also casts doubt on Biden's sanity.

White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients holds a MANDATORY call with all White House staff at 10 a.m. ET today, followed by a call at 11 a.m. for all political appointees in the Biden administration. We may be getting closer to the full resignation of Joe Biden, Loomer wrote on her Twitter page. Share

Also, citing her own sources, she claims that the president's health is "incurable".

Now Joe Biden is in the terminal stage of the disease. This is what my medical source in DC confirmed to me. I told you a few weeks ago that he had a medical emergency on Air Force One and that you would see him resign. Most people don't know that Air Force One has a full in-flight medical center. There is even an operating room on Air Force One, - the activist declares. Share

What Biden's representatives say

Against the background of this wave of rumors, Biden's official presidential Twitter account issued a text statement in which he denied the possibility of early resignation from the post of president.