Trump could be thrown in jail — what's the main condition?
Source:  The Hill

American politician Steve Bannon predicts that current White House President Donald Trump could be sent to prison if a Democratic candidate wins the next presidential election in 2028.

  • The possibility of Trump facing legal consequences raises concerns about a constitutional crisis.
  • The escalating tensions between the White House and the judiciary branch fuel fears of political instability in the United States.

Democrats are already trying to remove Trump

What is important to understand is that Steve Bannon is a former advisor to Donald Trump himself.

"God forbid, we won't win on the 28th, President Trump will go to jail," the politician voiced his prediction.

According to him, a political war has already begun in the United States, and its consequences will be difficult to predict.

It is worth noting that Bannon did not explain on what charges Trump could be sent to prison.

Despite this, the politician warned that Democrats will do everything possible to remove Trump from office if they regain the House of Representatives in 2026.

"We're kidding ourselves if we don't think Democrats are doing everything they can to stop Trump, to force the House of Representatives to impeach him by any means necessary," Bannon said.

What is important to understand is that the head of the White House and members of his team have effectively declared war on the judges who stand in their way, fueling fears of a constitutional crisis in the United States.

